You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: WATCH highlights from the Sooners' 55-48 comeback win over Texas in Red River Showdown

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 6 min to read
Isaiah Thomas

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

DALLAS — No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated No. 21 Texas (4-2, 2-1) 55-38 after a 21-point comeback in the Red River Showdown on Saturday. 

Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks had a game-winning touchdown run with three seconds left. He finished with 217 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched for five-star freshman Caleb Williams in the second quarter after Rattler threw an interception and lost a fumble. Williams ended the game 15-of-24 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns, with 88 yards on the ground and another score. 

Here’s highlights from OU’s win:

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments