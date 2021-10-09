OU football: WATCH highlights from the Sooners' 55-48 comeback win over Texas in Red River Showdown

DALLAS — No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated No. 21 Texas (4-2, 2-1) 55-38 after a 21-point comeback in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks had a game-winning touchdown run with three seconds left. He finished with 217 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched for five-star freshman Caleb Williams in the second quarter after Rattler threw an interception and lost a fumble. Williams ended the game 15-of-24 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns, with 88 yards on the ground and another score.
Here’s highlights from OU’s win:
Oklahoma responds to the worst start ever to cut the lead to 14-7.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/zAzDSwvo2U— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
Kennedy Brooks beast mode 💪#CFB pic.twitter.com/Zmq8Q2If0Q— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2021
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's @CALEBcsw ✈️✈️✈️📺 ABC | https://t.co/JJGgBBysE4 pic.twitter.com/JDK0SEoEmq— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 9, 2021
Oh No! Oh No! Yes! pic.twitter.com/6Wb8T4fp4W— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
Caleb Williams out there making it happen. pic.twitter.com/bb7adO7HCp— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
Kennedy Brooks 66 yard run! The ball was ripped out after his knee was down, still an incredible effort play by D'Shawn Jamison! #Sooners #Longhorns pic.twitter.com/EIU54GPaIf— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 9, 2021
Wow. pic.twitter.com/BeeZMihonJ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
WILLIAMS ➡️ MIMS ARE YOU SERIOUS? pic.twitter.com/lSXzMuKE6W— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
CALEB KELLY. pic.twitter.com/RkATRUxzYC— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
KENNEDY BROOKS GIVES OKLAHOMA THE LEAD. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NDrHfAo01r— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
KENNEDY BROOKS. FOR. THE. WIN.#OUDNA x @kennedyBrooks26 pic.twitter.com/JtX7oP1gh5— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021
