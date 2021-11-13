OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 8 Sooners' 27-14 upset loss to No. 13 Baylor

WACO — No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) suffered a disastrous 27-14 loss to No. 13 Baylor (8-2, 5-2) at McLane Stadium on Saturday.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams struggled mightily, completing just 10-of-19 passes for 146 yards while tossing two interceptions. Redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler replaced him late in the third quarter. OU's defense allowed 413 yards despite redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah's stellar effort, which included 10 tackles — 1.5 for loss — and a forced fumble.
Here are highlights from the game:
Great play by Brian Asamoah on 3rd and 1 to force the field goal attempt, which was missed. pic.twitter.com/FpNJlU7THo— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 13, 2021
PICKED OFF! @OU_Football takes over after another big defensive play pic.twitter.com/P2PcYHvqcv— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021
Jadon Haselwood blocking downfield. 😤 pic.twitter.com/kpx8NN2TML— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 13, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Oklahoma has weathered the early storm and struggles to take a 7-0 lead on this Caleb Williams TD run.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/BvStq0wNbG— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 13, 2021
Caleb Williams is so elusive ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oWg4ZVhkhU— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021
Brian Asamoah punches it out. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Md1pjDHfw7— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 13, 2021
