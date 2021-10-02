OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 6 Sooners' 37-31 win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) 37-31 in Manhattan on Saturday. The Sooners' win moves their active win streak to 15 straight games, the second longest in the country.
OU finished with 392 total yards of offense. Redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler had 243 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 22-of-25 passing. Defensively, the Sooners allowed 420 yards to the Wildcats and forced one turnover.
Here are the highlights from the Sooners' victory:
Gabe Brkic beats the announcer jinx to give OU a 3-0 lead."This is nothing but a chip shot for Brkic."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/WnXH5GbRHr— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
What a catch by Drake Stoops. pic.twitter.com/WYstangkZA— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
What a throw from Rattler to Stogner. pic.twitter.com/zPVKPAJJuG— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
What a time for @Jeremiah_Hall27’s first career rushing TD 👏📺 FOX | https://t.co/1XcihlSut2pic.twitter.com/GTz0dpX9LP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 2, 2021
Isaiah Thomas gets the sack to force a field goal. Bonitto also in the area for the stop. pic.twitter.com/dD3mAUWe5e— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Eric Gray and that cutting ability again. pic.twitter.com/0UzNMnYiAK— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨What a drive to start the second half. Kennedy Brooks scores on the toss to give Oklahoma a 20-10 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/xzfIcak6Ku— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Don't let the Rattler ➡️ Mims combo get hot again. pic.twitter.com/gnaSHM1i8B— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
STOOOOOOOOOOPS. pic.twitter.com/EGZ6wQqACt— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler finds Mike Woods and Oklahoma extends the lead to 27-10.#OUDNA x @SpencerRattler x @TheMikeWoods pic.twitter.com/YVdUIiZxrg— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Rattler with the shovel pass to Jeremiah Hall to give Oklahoma a 34-17 lead.#OUDNA x @Jeremiah_Hall27 pic.twitter.com/NPd2ictp3W— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
