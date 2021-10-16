OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 4 Sooners' 52-31 victory over TCU, Caleb Williams' explosive 1st start

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) defeated TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 on Saturday evening in Norman.
In his first-career start, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams dazzled with four passing touchdowns and 295 yards on 18-of-23 passing. He also rushed for 66 yards and another score in his sparkling first start.
Here are the highlights from the OU win:
Kennedy Brooks picking up where he left off against Texas. pic.twitter.com/tUnbDRii7E— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 16, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Oklahoma slices through the TCU defense like a hot knife through butter on the first drive as Kennedy Brooks gives the Sooners a quick 7-0 lead.#OUDNA x @kennedyBrooks26 pic.twitter.com/VnwqZ7ulI7— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 16, 2021
#SpeedD shuts it down on 3rd down of TCU's opening drive. pic.twitter.com/uaOtjy9I1S— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 16, 2021
Trevon West gets loose for a big gain. pic.twitter.com/BovtYB0iwR— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
Caleb Williams 17 yard TD to Jeremiah Hall! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/KMPry2wjGp— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 17, 2021
Brian Asamoah shuts it down on 4th down. #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/0riKcr0oVQ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
Michael Woods 59 yard catch & run! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/xKrEpkfqmu— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 17, 2021
🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/tHJep38JSs— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Caleb Williams with the beautiful back shoulder throw to Jadon Haselwood pushes OU's lead to 24-14.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/G7Pm42CBgx— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
Caleb Williams to Jadon Haselwood. 🎯#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7kP7msLkG9— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
Heads up play by Bryson Washington. pic.twitter.com/2e95cuBGyP— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
🎩 𝘏𝘈𝘛 𝘛𝘙𝘐𝘊𝘒 𝘏𝘈𝘚𝘌𝘓𝘞𝘖𝘖𝘋 🎩@jadon_haselwood | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/qkGpAZhZ7B— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 17, 2021
Caleb Williams. SPECIAL. pic.twitter.com/EtZUxaDWYM— Tyler Burton (@TylerBurton7) October 17, 2021
🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/VDWsFcQGRo— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Congrats to Eric Gray on his first Oklahoma TD.#OUDNA x @1ericgray pic.twitter.com/PWWiGwgpTP— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
