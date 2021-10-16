You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 4 Sooners' 52-31 victory over TCU, Caleb Williams' explosive 1st start

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 8 min to read
Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) defeated TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 on Saturday evening in Norman.

In his first-career start, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams dazzled with four passing touchdowns and 295 yards on 18-of-23 passing. He also rushed for 66 yards and another score in his sparkling first start.

Here are the highlights from the OU win:

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments