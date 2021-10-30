OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 4 Sooners' 52-21 win over Texas Tech, Caleb Williams' dazzling performance

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) 52-21 on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and the Sooners offense torched the Red Raiders for 518 total yards. Williams found Marvin Mims, Drake Stoops, Brayden Willis, Austin Stogner and Mario Williams for passing touchdowns.
Here’s highlights from OU’s win:
Nice job to recover by Key Lawrence and break up the pass. pic.twitter.com/lnbhZI4Pe7— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
What a catch by Jadon Haselwood. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ORijvESuNq— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
IT balling out early. pic.twitter.com/spKHvepMeJ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
That spin move though. 😱#OUDNA x @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/YK2ApdDYNN— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Superman ➡️ Super Mario. #OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @MarioWill00 pic.twitter.com/X5bqaG4FBH— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Williams ➡️ Mims ➡️ The House.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/d8LECf5RkK— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021
What a throw by Caleb Williams. 🎯What a catch by Mario Williams. 😱#OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @MarioWill00 pic.twitter.com/Db5ZhdhSIW— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Caleb Williams does it again. 🤯This time he finds Brayden Willis to push OU's lead to 21-7.#OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @Bwillis_11 pic.twitter.com/EKSyJp7hmZ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
IT deflects. Fields picks it.#OUDNA x @Isaiah_t55 x @PatrickFields24 pic.twitter.com/V7jt02DTPO— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
STOOOOOOOOOOOOOPS.#OUDNA x @Drake_stoops pic.twitter.com/SunZcs7AYu— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Very impressive by Caleb Williams on 3rd and 5. pic.twitter.com/NQSatdi9tY— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Justin Broiles in the right place at the right time and #SpeedD gets a 4th down stop. pic.twitter.com/aVkNPKaVyS— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Williams ➡️ Mims ➡️ Another One.#OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @marvindmims pic.twitter.com/Ozuc3Dj9Qq— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
That's 6⃣ TD passes for the true freshman.This one to Austin Stogner.#OUDNA x @CALEBcsw x @austin_stogner pic.twitter.com/OONmHf8vHZ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
IT.🎈 pic.twitter.com/g8WHal2oII— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
Spencer Rattler checks in to a nice ovation from the fans. pic.twitter.com/Z76howOwMp— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
What a throw by Spencer Rattler. 💣What a catch by Brian Darby. 🤯#OUDNA x @SpencerRattler x @swaggyb24 pic.twitter.com/3XMzk5JedD— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 30, 2021
