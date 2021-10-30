You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 4 Sooners' 52-21 win over Texas Tech, Caleb Williams' dazzling performance

Mario Williams

Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) 52-21 on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and the Sooners offense torched the Red Raiders for 518 total yards. Williams found Marvin Mims, Drake Stoops, Brayden Willis, Austin Stogner and Mario Williams for passing touchdowns.

Here’s highlights from OU’s win:

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

