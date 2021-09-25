OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 4 Sooners' 16-13 win over West Virginia

No. 4 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) 16-13 on Saturday evening in Norman.
Here are the highlights from the Sooners' victory:
Eric Gray a gets a lot no 4th and 4. pic.twitter.com/ryKRdfTKe6— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler finds Austin Stogner on 3rd and Goal for his first TD reception of the season to tie the game.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TdA1lsPbFR— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Kori Roberson and DaShaun White stuff the screen on 2nd down. pic.twitter.com/AyrKBfC3qJ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Thomas with the pressure. Turner-Yell the int.#OUDNA | #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/vb1yXr9wrB— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Michael Turk with a 53-yard 💣 to pin West Virginia just inside the 10. pic.twitter.com/ooaTEJbBYR— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Justin Broiles with the 3rd down stop. pic.twitter.com/KhZ2WYcyQM— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Freshman Latrell McCutchin with the impressive strip, but West Virginia falls on the ball. pic.twitter.com/8DlGAwwBpA— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Rattler finds Woods on 3rd down and the Sooners are driving. pic.twitter.com/A39MIjQucl— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Gabe Brkic ties it up. pic.twitter.com/NMHiLrOgUt— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
#SpeedD holds again after the offense gave up short field position. pic.twitter.com/uEdMrnDV7a— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Great effort by Woods on this catch. pic.twitter.com/Z9vp8GIg7M— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Gabe Brkic shall feast on the finest meats and cheeses in all of Norman tonight."Brkic drives it through and Oklahoma survives a slugfest." #OUDNA x @GabeBrkic pic.twitter.com/KLfIpr5prZ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
