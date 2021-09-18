OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 3 Sooners' 23-16 win over Nebraska

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska 23-16 in the commemorative game honoring the 50th anniversary of 1971's "Game of the Century” on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled at times, but completed 24-of-34 passes for 214 yards and two total touchdowns. OU managed to gain 408 total yards of offense, despite scoring its least amount of points in the first half of a game since Ohio State in 2017.
Running backs junior Eric Gray and redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks rushed for 84 and 75 yards, respectively.
Redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto provided pressure defensively all game, with three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Here’s highlights from the Sooners’ win:
Rattler to Mike Woods on 3rd and 11. pic.twitter.com/tVEZ9ro1xm— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Super Mario picks up the first with a little help from Drake Stoops. pic.twitter.com/DQ4WwKJEu6— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler sneaks it in to give Oklahoma an early 7-0 lead after the opening drive.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/beqHXFy8a2— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Perrion Winfrey steps up on 3rd down to force a Nebraska field goal. pic.twitter.com/H9QRX4P0f5— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Isaiah Thomas forces the scramble and DaShaun White and Brian Asamoah clean it up on 3rd down.#OUDNA | #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/1BsEsPHdVi— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Rattler ➡️ Williams ➡️ Rattler ➡️ Mims. pic.twitter.com/EERAAM41nk— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Rattler ➡️ Hall and Oklahoma pushes the lead to 14-3.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/O9FjZ5lgjW— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Isaiah Coe blocks the extra point and Pat Fields houses it for 2 points. 😮 pic.twitter.com/z7oHpEIAMV— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Nice first down catch on 3rd and 10 by freshman Cody Jackson. pic.twitter.com/mZciDJdGBG— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Another third down conversion. This one to Jadon Haselwood. pic.twitter.com/wGNM6gGhd2— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Kennedy Brooks rams it in extend Oklahoma's lead to 23-9.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/IxPgc2mvDD— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
JUMPMAN. JUMPMAN. JUMPMAN.🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯@djgraham_ x #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/El8c4bfT9P— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
