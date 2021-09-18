You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 3 Sooners' 23-16 win over Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 6 min to read
Sooners run out

The Sooners run out before the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska 23-16 in the commemorative game honoring the 50th anniversary of 1971's "Game of the Century” on Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled at times, but completed 24-of-34 passes for 214 yards and two total touchdowns. OU managed to gain 408 total yards of offense, despite scoring its least amount of points in the first half of a game since Ohio State in 2017. 

Running backs junior Eric Gray and redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks rushed for 84 and 75 yards, respectively. 

Redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto provided pressure defensively all game, with three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Here’s highlights from the Sooners’ win:

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments