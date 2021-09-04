OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 2 Sooners' 40-35 win over Tulane in season opener

In its 2021 season opener, No. 2 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Tulane (0-1) 40-35 in Norman on Saturday.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 30-of-39 passes for 304 yards and one touchdown, favoring sophomore receiver Marvin Mims, who made five catches for 117 yards. Running back Kennedy Brooks shined in his first game in over a year, rushing 14 times for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas wreaked havoc on the Green Wave's offense with a forced fumble and a sack. Outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Clayton Smith both recovered fumbles, as did defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. Additionally, kicker Gabe Brkic made four field goals and three of those were from over 50 yards out.
Here are the highlights from OU's close victory:
Jadon Haselwood with his first catch of the year. pic.twitter.com/0R7hHqQeEc— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Mike Woods almost takes his first OU catch to the house. pic.twitter.com/sqMwRy9SoG— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Rattler rolls out and hits Brian Darby on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/szh4KDKtwS— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler sneaks it in to tie the game.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/pypMkwFj4r— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Spencer Rattler ➡️ Mavin Mims for a big gain that was ruled out at the 1. pic.twitter.com/cGGnjKStN7— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
SUPERMAN pic.twitter.com/xsW7P4q1gA— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 4, 2021
David Ugwoegbu makes the stop on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/Bi68iEvQVk— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Kennedy Brooks gets a lot on 4th and short. pic.twitter.com/eqc75FEcS3— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Welcome back, @kennedyBrooks26. Brooks rams it in to give Oklahoma their first lead of the season.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/gYRYBOaTSU— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Nik Bonitto with the fumble recovery. pic.twitter.com/sXUvIAhPAD— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
What an effort by Isaiah Thomas to force the fumble. pic.twitter.com/FifV63mS9R— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
IT DEPARTMENT IS HERE pic.twitter.com/mErnAQ2DWL— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 4, 2021
Mario Williams with his first pass completion as a Sooner. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mYymUZJ6OA— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Congrats to @MarioWill00 on his first Oklahoma touchdown. 💯#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/4Jwcj5Chcg— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
True freshman Latrell McCutchin making plays.#SpeedD x @bil_trell pic.twitter.com/hMrxGs2Fir— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Key Lawrence bringing the💥.#SpeedD x @KeShawn2x pic.twitter.com/RHHjiWKHws— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Reggie Grimes forces the fumble, and Jalen Redmond comes up with it. pic.twitter.com/Ib32g1acge— Justin Martinez (@JTheSportsDude) September 4, 2021
Gabe Brkic from the LOGO.56-yard FG with ease. pic.twitter.com/WQToXCkMZj— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 4, 2021
Billy Bowman showing out again with the forced fumble. pic.twitter.com/u5L5gtMYyc— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Perrion Winfrey. 😱 pic.twitter.com/lFjx9igTMq— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Spencer Rattler spins out of the pressure and picks up the first on 3rd and 4. pic.twitter.com/bifA5cbOX6— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Caleb Kelly busts up the flea-flicker attempt. pic.twitter.com/iEpVdnj0oo— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Gabe Brkic with another 💣. This one from 5⃣5⃣.#OUDNA x @GabeBrkic pic.twitter.com/yezkUPv4IJ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
True freshman Clayton Smith [#20] showing out.#OUDNA x @claytonsmith_10 pic.twitter.com/bheF2YR6JQ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
