OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 2 Sooners' 40-35 win over Tulane in season opener

Pat Fields

Senior safety Pat Fields swats at the ball during the season opener against Tulane on Sept. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

In its 2021 season opener, No. 2 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Tulane (0-1) 40-35 in Norman on Saturday.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 30-of-39 passes for 304 yards and one touchdown, favoring sophomore receiver Marvin Mims, who made five catches for 117 yards. Running back Kennedy Brooks shined in his first game in over a year, rushing 14 times for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas wreaked havoc on the Green Wave's offense with a forced fumble and a sack. Outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Clayton Smith both recovered fumbles, as did defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. Additionally, kicker Gabe Brkic made four field goals and three of those were from over 50 yards out.

Here are the highlights from OU's close victory:

