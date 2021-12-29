You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 16 Sooners' 47-32 victory over Oregon in Alamo Bowl

Marvin Mims

Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims scores a touchdown during the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

SAN ANTONIO — No. 16 Oklahoma (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) used an offensive explosion to rout No. 14 Oregon (10-4, 7-3 Big 12) 47-32 in the Valero Alamo bowl on Wednesday evening.

Under the leadership of interim coach Bob Stoops, the Sooners closed a turbulent 2021 season that included the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley for USC with a momentous win. Next, the Sooners look ahead to what could be a promising 2022 behind the guidance of new head coach Brent Venables.

Here's a look at the highlights from the game:

