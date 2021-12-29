OU football: WATCH highlights from No. 16 Sooners' 47-32 victory over Oregon in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — No. 16 Oklahoma (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) used an offensive explosion to rout No. 14 Oregon (10-4, 7-3 Big 12) 47-32 in the Valero Alamo bowl on Wednesday evening.
Under the leadership of interim coach Bob Stoops, the Sooners closed a turbulent 2021 season that included the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley for USC with a momentous win. Next, the Sooners look ahead to what could be a promising 2022 behind the guidance of new head coach Brent Venables.
Here's a look at the highlights from the game:
Justin Broiles picks it off to stop Oregon's drive. pic.twitter.com/bA23fdCQq9— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Feed. Kennedy. Brooks. pic.twitter.com/9Ydz7eDvEk— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
Stoops gambles on 4th and 2 and Williams finds Hall. pic.twitter.com/qs7YlhHJpa— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Big sack by Marcus Stripling on 2nd down. Ethan Downs also in on the play. pic.twitter.com/CazEdt3Fiz— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Cale Gundy getting creative. 💯 pic.twitter.com/SjbnvQtxvY— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
NO HELMET, NO PROBLEM🗣 Let this count pic.twitter.com/aXdNCfI2q8— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 30, 2021
Gabe Brkic connects from 40 to push the lead to 9-3. pic.twitter.com/aZX7Lq6SaK— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Bob Stoops coaching and Drake Stoops catching touchdowns. Just an incredible moment pic.twitter.com/GwzfnKNFGf— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
WHAT A TOSS! CW TO MARVELOUS FOR 6 pic.twitter.com/gtuBoVnL1E— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
Marcus Stripling is balling. 🔥#OUDNA x @stripling_de pic.twitter.com/06xtQxFIaF— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Eric Gray with a big gain. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fJj4mq4s7L— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Caleb Williams hits Eric Gray and the lead is 37-11.@CALEBcsw x @1ericgray pic.twitter.com/LxD1OINrDn— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Remember The Name ➡️ Jalil Farooq. ⚡️#OUDNA x @jalilway_ pic.twitter.com/pWeDIAUEtc— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Another one for Kennedy Brooks.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/bYe1U91QyR— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Marcus Major breaks out the spin move and then dump trucks the defender for a an electric 5-yard gain. 😱 pic.twitter.com/5LQWRIIOf2— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
🚨GATORADE BATH ALERT🚨 pic.twitter.com/MCNcbMYTFy— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.