OU football: WATCH former Sooners coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops on Fox Big Noon Kickoff ahead of Nebraska game

Former Oklahoma head coaches Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops made a guest appearance on Fox Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday before the OU-Nebraska game.
Switzer coached the Sooners from 1973-88, where he won three national championships and compiled a 12-5 record against the Cornhuskers. Stoops helmed the OU from 1999-2016, winning a national championship in 2000. He's in his first year as a broadcaster on the show.
Oklahoma and Nebraska will commemorate the 50th anniversary of 1971's "The Game of the Century" between the two teams, and will kick off at 11 a.m.
Here's their appearances:
The King knows how to make an entrance. pic.twitter.com/cUGbqrWq2q— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Things. You. Love. To. See. ❤️👑 #BeatNebraska pic.twitter.com/A8QT6WdTmM— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Switzer on giving players fur coats. 😂"When you go to Nebraska to play, you need that son of a bitch." #OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Phe169FlVA— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Stoopsy coming back for more. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z3SNLIDuoQ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
Bob Stoops was asked on Big Noon Kickoff about interest in the USC job."Here it is I've only been on the set three times, and you guys are already getting rid of me." Face with tears of joy#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/wmHg9RgqZP— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
THE LEGEND BOB STOOPS. pic.twitter.com/60luHUJlf4— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 18, 2021
