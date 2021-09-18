You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WATCH former Sooners coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops on Fox Big Noon Kickoff ahead of Nebraska game

Stoops and Switzer

Former OU coaches Bob Stoops and Barry Switzer chat before the Red River Celebrity Softball game in Frisco, Texas Oct. 4.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma head coaches Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops made a guest appearance on Fox Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday before the OU-Nebraska game.

Switzer coached the Sooners from 1973-88, where he won three national championships and compiled a 12-5 record against the Cornhuskers. Stoops helmed the OU from 1999-2016, winning a national championship in 2000. He's in his first year as a broadcaster on the show. 

Oklahoma and Nebraska will commemorate the 50th anniversary of 1971's "The Game of the Century" between the two teams, and will kick off at 11 a.m.

Here's their appearances:

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

