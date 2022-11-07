 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, DaShaun White, Brayden Willis interviews after Sooners practice

  • Updated
  • 0
DaShaun White

Fifth year linebacker DaShaun White during the game against Baylor on Nov. 5.

 Reghan Kyle/ OU Daily

Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) takes on West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Morgantown.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, receiver Marvin Mims, linebacker DaShaun White and tight end Brayden Willis were among Sooners interviewed after Sooners practice on Monday.

WATCH some of what they said here:

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments