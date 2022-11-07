OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, DaShaun White, Brayden Willis interviews after Sooners practice

Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) takes on West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Morgantown.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, receiver Marvin Mims, linebacker DaShaun White and tight end Brayden Willis were among Sooners interviewed after Sooners practice on Monday.
WATCH some of what they said here:
#Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel discussed learning from his 3 interceptions against Baylor and moving forward against West Virginia.WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/ZR0S2O9EEJ— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 8, 2022
#Sooners receiver Marvin Mims talked about his rebound performance against Baylor and running back Eric Gray’s consistency this season.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/E2Wf6UFnNn— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 8, 2022
Linebacker DaShaun White discussed fixing defensive mistakes ahead of OU’s matchup with West Virginia after #Sooners practice on Monday. pic.twitter.com/TSNqeyBk8L— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 8, 2022
Tight end Brayden Willis discussed Dillon Gabriel’s leadership and cutting down on penalties after the #Sooners’ practice. WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/pYAA9Yyps6— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 8, 2022
#Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Coe spoke on the defensive line’s recent play after practice. WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/4GA7bYRsqh— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 8, 2022
#Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon spoke on preparing for West Virginia’s offense. WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/FgOYaVXLb9— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 8, 2022
