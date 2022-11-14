OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray, Marvin Mims interviews after Sooners practice

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) is set to host Oklahoma State (7-3,4-3 Big 12) for Bedlam at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, runnings backs Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes, receivers Marvin Mims and Drake Stoops, defensive end Ethan Downs and cornerback Woodi Washington spoke to media after Sooners practice on Monday.
WATCH some of what they said here:
#Sooners receiver Marvin Mims discussed preparing for Oklahoma State on Monday.Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/jC05xL0hnt— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 15, 2022
#Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes spoke on returning from injury and learning behind Eric Gray on Monday.Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/zRgsBG4iZh— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 15, 2022
#Sooners running back Eric Gray discussed planning to go through senior night festivities and preparing for Bedlam. WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/yCpiZ1lUTH— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 15, 2022
#Sooners cornerback Woodi Washington talked about the importance of finishing the season strong on Monday.Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/ZMCZVpIgsF— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 15, 2022
#Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel previewed Bedlam after practice on Monday.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/5hCpvZuONM— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 15, 2022
#Sooners receiver Drake Stoops discussed senior night and Bedlam memories. WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/S91Ma87flX— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 15, 2022
#Sooners defensive end Ethan Downs looked back on last year’s Bedlam and explained what the rivalry means to him as an Oklahoma native.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/p2MSGof4zp— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 15, 2022
