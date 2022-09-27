OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Andrew Raym, Ethan Downs after Sooners practice

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, offensive lineman Andrew Raym and defensive end Ethan Downs spoke to reporters after practice Tuesday ahead of the No. 18 Sooners' (3-1) matchup with TCU (3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.
Here's some of what they had to say:
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel spoke on how the #Sooners are hoping to improve after falling to Kansas State last Saturday.Watch some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/P6CgpJpDGb— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) September 28, 2022
#Sooners center Andrew Raym discussed limiting pre-snap penalties and preparing for TCU.Watch some of what he said after practice Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/YM3UMNlktt— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) September 28, 2022
Defensive end Ethan Downs explained how Brent Venables and the #Sooners have responded to their loss to Kansas State.WATCH some of what he said after Tuesday’s practice here: pic.twitter.com/lEMv0OJuAJ— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) September 28, 2022
