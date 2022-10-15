 Skip to main content
OU football: WATCH Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon make wild one-handed interception against Kansas

C.J. Coldon

Redshirt senior defensive back C.J. Coldon during the game against Kansas on Oct. 15.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma cornerback C.J. Coldon made a miraculous one-handed interception Saturday in the second quarter against Kansas in Norman. 

Coldon tipped Kansas quarterback Jason Bean's pass and secured it with the same hand. The catch marked the Wyoming transfer's second interception in as many weeks after he picked off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers last week.

Entering Saturday's contest, Coldon boasted seven total tackles, including one for loss this season. The Belleville, Illinois native has recorded one tackle against the Jayhawks.

Coldon and OU lead Kansas 35-14 on ESPN2. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

