OU football: WATCH Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon make wild one-handed interception against Kansas

Oklahoma cornerback C.J. Coldon made a miraculous one-handed interception Saturday in the second quarter against Kansas in Norman.
𝗝𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗠𝗔𝗡. CJ Coldon with 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥 😮💨#OUDNA | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/LgRpy3nS36— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 15, 2022
Coldon tipped Kansas quarterback Jason Bean's pass and secured it with the same hand. The catch marked the Wyoming transfer's second interception in as many weeks after he picked off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers last week.
Entering Saturday's contest, Coldon boasted seven total tackles, including one for loss this season. The Belleville, Illinois native has recorded one tackle against the Jayhawks.
Coldon and OU lead Kansas 35-14 on ESPN2.
