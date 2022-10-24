OU football: WATCH Brayden Willis, DaShaun White, Eric Gray, Theo Wease interviews after Sooners practice

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) will take on Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Ames.
Tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker Dashaun White, wide receiver Theo Wease, running back Eric Gray, safety Robert Spears-Jennings and defensive end R. Mason Thomas were among the Sooners who spoke about preparing for the Cyclones after practice on Monday.
WATCH some of what they said in interviews here:
Tight end Brayden Willis discussed the #Sooners’ preparation for Iowa State.WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/zrm2v6O1G3— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 25, 2022
Wide receiver Theo Wease discussed the #Sooners’ bye week and his big game against Kansas. WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/BLgB9Q1o1I— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 25, 2022
Linebacker DaShaun White discussed the #Sooners’ young talent and what it’s like coming off a bye week. WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/BvesvIIwmp— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 25, 2022
#Sooners running back Eric Gray discusses his recent play and running backs coach DeMarco Murray’s impact. WATCH some of what he said after practice: pic.twitter.com/4r2SL1qRK0— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 25, 2022
Safety Robert Spears-Jennings discussed the impact he’s made for the #Sooners as a freshman. WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/NFyISq6NQf— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 25, 2022
Defensive end R. Mason Thomas, a former Iowa State commit, discussed what the #Sooners will be facing in the Cyclones’ defense.WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/zZTd3Lg4Ac— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 25, 2022
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.