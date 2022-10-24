 Skip to main content
OU football: WATCH Brayden Willis, DaShaun White, Eric Gray, Theo Wease interviews after Sooners practice

Brayden Willis

Senior tightend Brayden Willis during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) will take on Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Ames.

Tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker Dashaun White, wide receiver Theo Wease, running back Eric Gray, safety Robert Spears-Jennings and defensive end R. Mason Thomas were among the Sooners who spoke about preparing for the Cyclones after practice on Monday.

WATCH some of what they said in interviews here:

