OU football: Wanya Morris, Key Lawrence warming up ahead of No. 6 Sooners at Nebraska

Senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris and junior safety Key Lawrence are warming up ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma's (2-0) game vs Nebraska (1-2) in Lincoln.
Morris, listed as the starting right tackle on OU's depth chart, hasn't played yet this season due to an off-field issue and is slated to make his 2022 debut against the Cornhuskers.
Lawrence, a co-starter with Justin Broiles at free safety, missed OU's Sept. 10 game against Kent State due to a hamstring injury.
Additionally, freshman defensive end R. Mason Thomas was not suited up during warm ups after exiting with an injury against Kent State, and junior cornerback Joshua Eaton was absent from pregame preparations.
The Sooners and Huskers kick off at 11 a.m. on Fox.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.