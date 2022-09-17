 Skip to main content
OU football: Wanya Morris, Key Lawrence warming up ahead of No. 6 Sooners at Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0
Key Lawrence

Junior defensive back Key Lawrence during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris and junior safety Key Lawrence are warming up ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma's (2-0) game vs Nebraska (1-2) in Lincoln.

Morris, listed as the starting right tackle on OU's depth chart, hasn't played yet this season due to an off-field issue and is slated to make his 2022 debut against the Cornhuskers.

Lawrence, a co-starter with Justin Broiles at free safety, missed OU's Sept. 10 game against Kent State due to a hamstring injury. 

Additionally, freshman defensive end R. Mason Thomas was not suited up during warm ups after exiting with an injury against Kent State, and junior cornerback Joshua Eaton was absent from pregame preparations.

The Sooners and Huskers kick off at 11 a.m. on Fox.

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

