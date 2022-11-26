 Skip to main content
OU football: Wanya Morris, Isaiah Coe, Daniel Parker, Marcus Major not warming up before Sooners at Texas Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
Isaiah Coe

Senior defensive lineman Isaiah Coe during the spring game on Apr. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

LUBBOCK — Senior offensive lineman Wanya Morris, redshirt junior defensive tackle Isaiah Coe, senior tight end Daniel Parker and redshirt junior running back Marcus Major are not warming up ahead of Oklahoma's matchup with Texas Tech on Saturday.

Morris went down with an undisclosed injury during OU's win over Oklahoma State last week and was replaced by redshirt sophomore Tyler Guyton, who will likely start in his place at right tackle against the Red Raiders.

Coe had participated in all of the Sooners' games this season, registering 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The reason for his absence is unclear.

Parker has made just four catches for 28 yards this season and was dealing with an off-field issue in recent weeks that also caused him to miss Bedlam.

Major has been battling injury for most of the season, as he also missed OU's games against TCU, Kansas and West Virginia. 

The Sooners and Red Raiders kick off at 6:30 p.m. on FS1.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

