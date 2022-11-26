OU football: Wanya Morris, Isaiah Coe, Daniel Parker, Marcus Major not warming up before Sooners at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK — Senior offensive lineman Wanya Morris, redshirt junior defensive tackle Isaiah Coe, senior tight end Daniel Parker and redshirt junior running back Marcus Major are not warming up ahead of Oklahoma's matchup with Texas Tech on Saturday.
Morris went down with an undisclosed injury during OU's win over Oklahoma State last week and was replaced by redshirt sophomore Tyler Guyton, who will likely start in his place at right tackle against the Red Raiders.
Coe had participated in all of the Sooners' games this season, registering 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The reason for his absence is unclear.
Parker has made just four catches for 28 yards this season and was dealing with an off-field issue in recent weeks that also caused him to miss Bedlam.
Major has been battling injury for most of the season, as he also missed OU's games against TCU, Kansas and West Virginia.
The Sooners and Red Raiders kick off at 6:30 p.m. on FS1.
