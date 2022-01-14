 Skip to main content
OU football: USC hiring Sooners graduate assistant Will Johnson as support staffer, per report

Southern California is hiring Oklahoma graduate assistant Will Johnson as a support staffer, per a Friday report from On3's Matt Zenitz.

A former OU defensive back from 2015-17, Johnson had been on the Sooners' coaching staff as a defensive backs assistant since January 2020. During his playing career in Norman, Johnson tallied 120 tackles — 5.5 for loss — and two interceptions.

Johnson's new job with the Trojans would reunite him with former OU coach Lincoln Riley, who became USC's head coach on Nov. 28.

Following Riley's departure, Johnson filled in as OU's defensive backs coach for the Dec. 29 Valero Alamo Bowl after Riley took defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning with him to USC.

Johnson is the sixth former Oklahoma coach Riley has added to his Trojans staff, joining Grinch, Manning, linebackers coach Brian Odom, wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons and offensive analyst Conner McQueen.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

