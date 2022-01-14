OU football: USC hiring Sooners graduate assistant Will Johnson as support staffer, per report

Southern California is hiring Oklahoma graduate assistant Will Johnson as a support staffer, per a Friday report from On3's Matt Zenitz.
USC is hiring Oklahoma defensive backs GA Will Johnson as a support staffer, a source tells @on3sports.Former Oklahoma starting cornerback who was on the Sooners staff the last three years. Was the interim DB coach for Oklahoma’s bowl game. https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2022
A former OU defensive back from 2015-17, Johnson had been on the Sooners' coaching staff as a defensive backs assistant since January 2020. During his playing career in Norman, Johnson tallied 120 tackles — 5.5 for loss — and two interceptions.
Johnson's new job with the Trojans would reunite him with former OU coach Lincoln Riley, who became USC's head coach on Nov. 28.
Following Riley's departure, Johnson filled in as OU's defensive backs coach for the Dec. 29 Valero Alamo Bowl after Riley took defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning with him to USC.
Johnson is the sixth former Oklahoma coach Riley has added to his Trojans staff, joining Grinch, Manning, linebackers coach Brian Odom, wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons and offensive analyst Conner McQueen.
