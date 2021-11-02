OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' No. 8 ranking in initial College Football Playoff selection

Oklahoma was placed No. 8 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.
Despite being an undefeated 9-0, the Sooners were ranked behind four teams with a loss. OU is currently ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Oklahoma's ranking:
Say less— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_t55) November 2, 2021
🤣🤣🤣— Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) November 2, 2021
I don't know what @OU_Football fans are so upset about...in a few years when they're in the #SEC then they don't even have to win all their games and will be ranked #2 #Patience @CFBPlayoff— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 2, 2021
OU will be in if it continues to win, but it’s pretty dumb that the committee is saying that losing a game is better than winning all of your games, regardless of how you win them.— Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 2, 2021
Did they just… did they just piss us off in Championship November?— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 2, 2021
😂😂😂 bet— Michael Woods II (@TheMikeWoods) November 2, 2021
Thoughts:If Oklahoma wins out, they're fine. Cincy needs massive help (OSU winning out, UGA beating Bama, OU losing a game)Bama could absolutely lose a close one to UGA and still make it. Committee in love with Tide.— Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) November 2, 2021
Rightfully so— . (@nikkkkbonitto) November 2, 2021
🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/Tz95yl3syM pic.twitter.com/Y4ehCKiEZi— Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) November 2, 2021
I support the CFP committee's view of not wanting to see Oklahoma get boat raced in the College Football Playoffs for a 100th time.— Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 2, 2021
We're hearing reports that the Committee actually intended to rank Oklahoma at #4 and Oregon at #8, but a Pac-10 Officiating Crew made several errors at the end of the ranking.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 2, 2021
