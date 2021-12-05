OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners hiring Brent Venables as head coach

Oklahoma hired Brent Venables as its head football coach on Sunday, according to reports by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and ESPN's Chris Low.
Previously, Venables served as the defensive coordinator at Clemson, a position he held since 2012. The Tigers' defense ranked among the nation's Top 25 best every season since 2013 and Clemson won the national championship twice under Venables' reign.
Prior to his stint with the Tigers, the 50-year-old coached at OU from 1999 to 2011. His defense helped the Sooners capture the 2000 National Championship, the last the team has captured.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Venables' hiring:
𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐑‼️Brent Venables officially named Oklahoma's 23rd head football coach!➡️ https://t.co/bbhn4YPFM3 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/9GjwAFnUwQ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
Brent Venables will be the next head coach at Oklahoma, per @BruceFeldmanCFB pic.twitter.com/47UmhkC6q2— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 6, 2021
The red carpet has officially been rolled out in Norman, Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/TXbGVwsRQi— Storme Jones (@StormeJones) December 6, 2021
Yessir! https://t.co/VjEUSe2HOe— Dr. David Surratt (@DrDavidSurratt) December 6, 2021
BOOM!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pXpxsubQMl— Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) December 6, 2021
Let’s goooo! https://t.co/Z1zs3MAvkG— . (@nikkkkbonitto) December 6, 2021
Welcome Coach Venables❤️!!!!#ItsStillOklahoma— Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾♂️🧬 (@bil_trell) December 6, 2021
Welcome @CoachVenables— Marcus Hicks (@HarcusMicks99) December 6, 2021
Yes sirrr. Super excited about the future... let’s go to work!! @CoachVenables— Andrew Raym7️⃣2️⃣ (@andrew_raymBAHS) December 6, 2021
Oooooooo lets work— KE(Y) LAWRENCE 💰C❌C (@KeShawn2x) December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
Brent Venables. Back before Texas. pic.twitter.com/OW913FjNSB— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) November 29, 2021
Oklahoma...we are back! (at least defensively) pic.twitter.com/Kxnsgd5fIc— Nic (@NicHarris5) December 6, 2021
It's so lit! Man! You guys don't know how happy this makes me! BV is a true pro at this man! Chess for sure!!! NORMAN LFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Nic (@NicHarris5) December 6, 2021
If Brent Venables is indeed returning to Okla to be HC, I'm good w it. Far more energy, emotion, charisma than Riley. AND FINALLY WE'LL HAVE A LEGIT DEFENSE. Riley routinely embarrassed OU fans w all-offense/no-D teams that got annihilated by Ga, Ala & LSU in semis. Enjoy, USC.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 6, 2021
The flight delay is due to the coach making one last stop for snacks before boarding— QuikTrip (@QuikTrip) December 6, 2021
SOMEONE GET BRENT VENABLES SOME BRAUMS AND SONIC RIGHT NOW— morgan (@_incrediblehull) December 5, 2021
