OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners hiring Brent Venables as head coach

Oklahoma hired Brent Venables as its head football coach on Sunday, according to reports by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and ESPN's Chris Low.

Previously, Venables served as the defensive coordinator at Clemson, a position he held since 2012. The Tigers' defense ranked among the nation's Top 25 best every season since 2013 and Clemson won the national championship twice under Venables' reign.

Prior to his stint with the Tigers, the 50-year-old coached at OU from 1999 to 2011. His defense helped the Sooners capture the 2000 National Championship, the last the team has captured.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Venables' hiring:

