OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners coach Lincoln Riley's reported departure for USC

Lincoln Riley

Head coach Lincoln Riley during the final home game against Iowa State on Nov. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has departed for the same job at Southern California, multiple sources confirmed Sunday.

Riley compiled a 54-10 all-time record with the Sooners, including three College Football Playoff appearances in five seasons. OU fell to Oklahoma State for the first time during Riley's tenure 37-33 on Saturday night.

Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's coaching change:

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

