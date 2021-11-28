OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners coach Lincoln Riley's reported departure for USC

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has departed for the same job at Southern California, multiple sources confirmed Sunday.
Riley compiled a 54-10 all-time record with the Sooners, including three College Football Playoff appearances in five seasons. OU fell to Oklahoma State for the first time during Riley's tenure 37-33 on Saturday night.
Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's coaching change:
Thank you @LincolnRiley— DaShaun White (@Demoeto) November 28, 2021
USC just canceled its Sunday availability with interim head coach Donte Williams.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 28, 2021
🤦🏾♂️…— 🎱 (@Big8DMoore) November 28, 2021
🤷🏾♂️…Still got a game that needs to be won!— Justin Broiles🧥 (@JustinbroilesJ) November 28, 2021
Well dam— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) November 28, 2021
I appreciate all the concerns about the situation but I am also happy for Coach Riley, mama Riley, Sloan and Stella for that huge opportunity ahead. That’s all I plan to say right now! #boomer— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) November 28, 2021
Expect an announcement on this in the 24 hours, per sources. The final details are being worked out. https://t.co/OqtP63a9Ml— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2021
On the USC/Riley bombshell: Things really escalated late last night and into this morning, I’m told. For Riley, it was the appeal of LA; the local recruiting talent; and the opportunity of trying to rebuild a brand. That was all very enticing to him. https://t.co/4008Dl0IR2— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2021
Is Oklahoma the place that finally gives Brent Venables a HC job?— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 28, 2021
The last time Oklahoma lost a head coach to another job: Chuck Fairbanks to the New England Patriots in 1973— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 28, 2021
Let’s go get coach V and get back to the basics! #Dogs— Aaron Colvin (@AColvin_22) November 28, 2021
I’ve heard multiple times that Lincoln Riley was not a fan of Oklahoma going to the SEC. That is the reason he is leaving Oklahoma for USC.— George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) November 28, 2021
Unreal, but can confirm Lincoln Riley is leaving OU for USC.. Expect Bob Stoops to be the interim Head Coach. Wow. Just Wow….— Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) November 28, 2021
For first time in 25 yrs of taping OU head coach show on Sundays, was told At showtime Lincoln Riley would be 3-4 hrs late. Now, complete no-show, confirming he’s SC bound. #Sooners have been askew from early in Baylor week. Disastrous - Recruiting. Commits. SEC. #Sooners @news9 pic.twitter.com/zAq4KURMU6— Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) November 28, 2021
Not surprised at all after what I’d been hearing the last couple of weeks.Just mad that it happened while I was walking my dogs. So much for relieving stress 🙃.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) November 28, 2021
never even heard of an oklahoma coach leaving for another college job i seriously don’t know if it has ever happened— Josh Crutchmer (@jcrutchmer) November 28, 2021
Staying home ? 👀— RALEEK BROWN (@raleek2) November 28, 2021
Pretty amazing Lincoln Riley looked everyone in the eye last night after a brutal Oklahoma loss to Oklahoma State and said, "I'm not going to be the next head coach at LSU."Hey, he was telling the truth, wasn't he?— Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) November 28, 2021
Few programs in the country had their brands more tied to the head coach than Oklahoma with Lincoln Riley. What else did you think of with the Sooners than quarterback development and whip smart offense?— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 28, 2021
Lincoln Riley, last night after #Sooners loss, on relationship with OU administration: “All of us are trying to make this place better & make this program better ... We work well together and we’re going to continue to work well together.” pic.twitter.com/ZclmdpMUvh— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 28, 2021
Massive news…Immediately makes USC relevant and the Pac 12 as well…heartbreak for SoonersLincoln is one of the best coaches in the sport…his first job is to OWN Southern California recruiting…if he does that they will be National Title contender in the first 3 years— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 28, 2021
I will not be doing any interviews at this time… Thank you— Kip Lewis (@KipLewis9) November 28, 2021
Ok then.— Joshua Bates (@JoshuaBates64) November 28, 2021
Sooners have several solid options, including with OU ties, to replace Riley (Mark Stoops, Josh Heupel, Brent Venables, etc…) But Riley going to USC seems to say a lot about what he thinks of OU’s impending prospects in the SEC…— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 28, 2021
"This becomes a huge hire, not just for the Trojans, but for the Pac-12... He's considered one of the best offensive minds in college football and we expect him to hit the ground running at USC." @BruceFeldmanCFB breaks down Lincoln Riley's move from Oklahoma to @USC_FB ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UTTiGnGhxI— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2021
It very, very well could. https://t.co/XY00Kojrr9— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 28, 2021
So this is going to be the most interesting recruiting competition: Who does Lincoln Riley go after for USC? Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos or Nicholaus Iamaleava of Warren, both terrific junior quarterbacks. Nelson is committed to Oklahoma. You can't have both.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 28, 2021
Welcome to the Trojan Family, @LincolnRiley ✌🏼 #FightOn— Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) November 28, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.