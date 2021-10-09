OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' chaotic 55-48 win over Texas; Caleb Williams shines

DALLAS — No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated No. 21 Texas (4-2, 2-1) 55-38 after an 18-point comeback in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks had a game-winning touchdown run with three seconds left. He finished with 217 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched for five-star freshman Caleb Williams in the second quarter after Rattler threw an interception and lost a fumble. Williams ended the game 15-of-24 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns, with 88 yards on the ground and another score.
The Sooners gave up 28 points in the first quarter, their most since the 2019 Peach Bowl against LSU, but scored 25 unanswered points in the fourth quarter before Texas tied it with under two minutes remaining.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the OU win:
We don’t have to be back because we never left. #OUDNA— Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 9, 2021
Greatest game in OU history.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 9, 2021
Wow!@OU_Football @TexasFootball Thank you for that instant classic. It was our honor to call it.— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 9, 2021
13 got some swag dog— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) October 9, 2021
THE CARDIAC SOONERS STRIKE AGAIN— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 9, 2021
that's the best texas-oklahoma game of my life.— bomani (@bomani_jones) October 9, 2021
Oh my… @marvindmims— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) October 9, 2021
Lmao QB said f**k it Mims down there somewhere😂😂— K9 (@KennethMurray) October 9, 2021
UT whole team/Coach staff need to retire— Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) October 9, 2021
STOP PLAYIN W’ THESE MF’s MARVIN😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤— Kyler Murray (@K1) October 9, 2021
Oklahoma fans right now pic.twitter.com/UDeUjTISpC— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2021
Oklahoma sequence of events1. Allow a 75-yard TD on the first play2. Go three-and-out3. Get punt blocked pic.twitter.com/diryNviB5g— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2021
FOX ON THE FIELD. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. pic.twitter.com/QigIggVKjt— Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) October 9, 2021
WTF! 👀— Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) October 9, 2021
DBs on the same level … elementary shit dawg— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) October 9, 2021
SEC teams watching Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/ZHRZ9V44bZ— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 9, 2021
We have to start creating some turnovers and getting ourselves short field!— Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) October 9, 2021
The Oklahoma defense pic.twitter.com/YHLXhRVJKz— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 9, 2021
Texas just going right at him. https://t.co/KKgajvZAIp— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 9, 2021
Goodbye Spencer Rattler. Hello Caleb Williams.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 9, 2021
That Caleb Williams dude is pretty electrifying huh?— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2021
