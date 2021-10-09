You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' chaotic 55-48 win over Texas; Caleb Williams shines

Perrion Winfrey

Senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

DALLAS — No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated No. 21 Texas (4-2, 2-1) 55-38 after an 18-point comeback in the Red River Showdown on Saturday. 

Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks had a game-winning touchdown run with three seconds left. He finished with 217 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched for five-star freshman Caleb Williams in the second quarter after Rattler threw an interception and lost a fumble. Williams ended the game 15-of-24 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns, with 88 yards on the ground and another score. 

The Sooners gave up 28 points in the first quarter, their most since the 2019 Peach Bowl against LSU, but scored 25 unanswered points in the fourth quarter before Texas tied it with under two minutes remaining. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the OU win:

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

