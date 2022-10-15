OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) defeated Kansas (5-2, 2-2) 52-42 on Saturday in Norman.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel steered the Sooners to a win in his return from a head injury, completing 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Eric Gray carried 20 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns while wide receiver Marvin Mims and tight end Brayden Willis both eclipsed 100 receiving yards.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:
Double digit win vs Kansas in 2022 means something!— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) October 15, 2022
October 15, 2022
𝗪𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗻, #Sooners!#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/v9TMKKkatg— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 15, 2022
Off the schnied— Through the Keyhole (@KeyholePod) October 15, 2022
Great teams cover, baby— APOPLECTIC BLINKIN (@blinkinriley) October 15, 2022
I like to whine nowadays, it’s how I cope, but I will gladly take a win over a ranked opponent after what we’ve all watched over the past three weeks. Boomer Sooner— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) October 15, 2022
NOT TODAY, SATAN!!! Oklahoma BEATS No. 19 Kansas, 52-42. BOOMER SOONER! 🔥🔥— Devin Newsom (@DevinNewsom) October 15, 2022
The #Sooners' 100 offensive plays today vs Kansas are the most since running 102 at Iowa State in 2015 (W 59-14).Their 701 total yards are the most since 702 in 2018 vs OSU (W 48-47).— SoonerStats (@SoonerStats) October 15, 2022
The #Sooners beat a good football team today. I think we can at least say the train is back on the tracks.— Sam Mayes (@AllmericanMayes) October 15, 2022
The Sooners masterfully planned for the Jayhawks on their way to a 52-42 victory: pic.twitter.com/XWYZ3WBX6C— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 15, 2022
#Sooners' most points scored after a shutout since 1950 (80 in 1917 is all-time record):52 - 2022 vs Kansas41 - 1983 vs Colorado36 - 1997 vs Syracuse32 - 1957 vs Nebraska31 - 1963 vs Clemson28 - 1998 vs Baylor24 - 1965 vs Iowa St21 - 1966 vs Colorado21 - 1965 vs Kansas— SoonerStats (@SoonerStats) October 15, 2022
Oklahoma RB Eric Gray vs Kansas:🔴 20 Carries🔴 176 Yards🔴 2 TDs🔴 Oklahoma beats #19 Kansas pic.twitter.com/Dv0Qvxm17E— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 15, 2022
Back to winning!— Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) October 15, 2022
