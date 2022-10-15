 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas

Gavin Freeman

Freshman wide receiver Gavin Freeman during the game against Kansas on Oct. 15.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) defeated Kansas (5-2, 2-2) 52-42 on Saturday in Norman.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel steered the Sooners to a win in his return from a head injury, completing 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Eric Gray carried 20 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns while wide receiver Marvin Mims and tight end Brayden Willis both eclipsed 100 receiving yards.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments