OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK — Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4) 51-48 in overtime on Saturday.
Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 28-for-40 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray finished with 161 yards on 28 carries, while junior wide receiver Marvin Mims caught five passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Fifth-year tight end Brayden Willis finished with seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns and redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease recorded three receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman led OU in tackles with 18.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Oklahoma's loss:
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙨 for 6️⃣!@marvindmims | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/f7CAEIArWo— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
LESSSSS GOOOOO— Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) November 27, 2022
Jordan Kelley blew it up. Ethan Downs scooped it up. pic.twitter.com/v5F7ZdyYm7— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
🙌 @_dillongabriel_ 🎯 @marvindmims #OUDNA https://t.co/DMzVKgKGi0 pic.twitter.com/isr4RkeZqg— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
Gabriel ➡️ Mims gets it all on 4th and 2. 😤#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/qEDbvLFaFm— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
Eric Gray. 💪 pic.twitter.com/OtXr4u2FY5— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
Team leading sixth receiving TD for @Bwillis_11! #OUDNA https://t.co/SnKQkguyPW pic.twitter.com/R9UDnnCmAa— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
ITS CAUGHT! 🤯 @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/8WHXNOmhkA— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022
Mims 🤝🔥😎— Dominique Franks (@DFranks24) November 27, 2022
MARVIN MIMS JR. @marvindmims— Davon Graham II (@djgraham_) November 27, 2022
It's good! 🙌@zach_schmit39 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/5Ctg3Sbh2p— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
Watch your back when 1️⃣7️⃣'s around 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c78qdiIjbD— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
𝗗𝗚 & 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗩 𝗖𝗢𝗢𝗞𝗜𝗡 🔥— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
Sixth career game with 2 TD receptions 🔥@marvindmims | #OUDNA https://t.co/8vFtgejSUv pic.twitter.com/x4gAAOXjkQ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
Marvin Mims ➡️🏡.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/2hTy3X9bGJ— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
Jeff Lebby has been pathetic! #Sooners— Ryan Beinstein (@rbeinstein) November 27, 2022
Oh yeah, I saw this show last week. #Sooners— Shane Faulkner (@thedudeinokc) November 27, 2022
Marvin Mims at the half vs Texas Tech:🔴 5 Catches🔴 162 Yards🔴 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/c0RX2YQo2K— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 27, 2022
Obligatory tweet about #Sooners third-down struggles:OU is now 6-of-36 on third-down attempts in its past three games.— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) November 27, 2022
The inability to set an edge is baffling— Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) November 27, 2022
Oklahoma has some serious soul-searching to do this off-season.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022
THEO‼️@_TheoWeaseJr | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/quMMJezwsr— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
THEOOO!!!!😤— Jason Llewellyn (@Jasonllew89) November 27, 2022
Dillon Gabriel ➡️ Theo Wease ➡️ The House. 😤#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/2kqYgD6WBT— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
Three-and-out for the D 💪 pic.twitter.com/pM8LdEmxy9— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
Lol this team is a joke. 😂 #Sooners— Miguel (@mdliston) November 27, 2022
THEO. First and goal #Sooners pic.twitter.com/dkUYyzpZ4x— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
THEO WEASE. GROWN MAN. #sooners— Chris Boroughs (@chrisboroughs20) November 27, 2022
Make it 2️⃣ on the day for 9️⃣!@Bwillis_11 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/hv2kzG0HST— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
😤 @OU_Football TIES IT UP 38-38 👀 pic.twitter.com/wT11VlRRh2— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022
That's 6️⃣ TDs for QB1 🔥@_dillongabriel_ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/vB5U35oFBG— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
This game >>>@OU_Football ties it up... again 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZB0czbTKbo— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022
CJ PICK‼️ @ALMIGHTYCEAS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 27, 2022
This game is an emotional rollercoaster— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_hall27) November 27, 2022
CJ Coldon is that dude.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cukFxpeaBn— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 27, 2022
