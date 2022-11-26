 Skip to main content
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech

Marvin Mims

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims during the game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Nov. 26.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

LUBBOCK — Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4) 51-48 in overtime on Saturday.

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 28-for-40 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray finished with 161 yards on 28 carries, while junior wide receiver Marvin Mims caught five passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. 

Fifth-year tight end Brayden Willis finished with seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns and redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease recorded three receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman led OU in tackles with 18. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to Oklahoma's loss:

