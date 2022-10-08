 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 49-0 blowout loss to Texas in Red River Showdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Woodi Washington

Redshirt junior defensive back Woodi Washington during the game against Texas on Oct. 8.

DALLAS — Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) fell to Texas (4-2, 2-1) 49-0 in the 2022 Red River Showdown on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners' defense allowed 585 total yards as Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers finished 21-for-31 with 289 passing yards and four touchdowns. OU backup quarterback Davis Beville never found a rhythm and finished 6-for-12 with 38 yards and an interception. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to Oklahoma's blowout loss:

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments