OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 49-0 blowout loss to Texas in Red River Showdown

DALLAS — Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) fell to Texas (4-2, 2-1) 49-0 in the 2022 Red River Showdown on Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners' defense allowed 585 total yards as Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers finished 21-for-31 with 289 passing yards and four touchdowns. OU backup quarterback Davis Beville never found a rhythm and finished 6-for-12 with 38 yards and an interception.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Oklahoma's blowout loss:
Put a different QB in and let that playbook open up— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) October 8, 2022
October 8, 2022
I really hate to be the one to say this: what kind of OC thinks it would be a good call to call a jump shot at midfield in wildcat?— Trent Ratterree (@trent_ratterree) October 8, 2022
I.. am.. speechless..— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_hall27) October 8, 2022
Bruh….— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) October 8, 2022
I’m not sure that even a funnel cake will make me feel better.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 8, 2022
Forever a Sooner.Point. Blank. Period.Future recruits ..this is your opportunity to come in and make an immediate impact.— Brennan Clay (@BrennanClay24) October 8, 2022
1-4 against us fam 😇 https://t.co/EQnx2dKO3o— Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) October 8, 2022
I kid you not a blind man could make better play calls at this point.— Connor Knight (@C_Knight_2332) October 8, 2022
We literally won the conference 6 years in a row( one courtesy of y’all)🤣. Boys win one game n talk crazy 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/kdXeqvpJAs— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) October 8, 2022
You waited 5 years to say this 😭 https://t.co/DrZX9mEqIO— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) October 8, 2022
Boomer 🥲— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) October 8, 2022
Just woke up from my nap… what happened.— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas95) October 8, 2022
Brent Venables is 1st Oklahoma coach to debut 0-3 in conference play. Also, OU has lost more than 3 conference games only 7 times in 108 years of conference play (Southwest, Missouri Valley, Big 6, Big 7, Big 8, Big 12)— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 8, 2022
How bad are things for Oklahoma? Per @ESPNStatsInfo: This is the worst shutout loss ever for Oklahoma (regardless of opponent). This is the first time in Oklahoma history it has lost two straight games by 30+ points.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 8, 2022
Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick….this ain’t it— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 8, 2022
Are Booty and Evers seriously worse than this?— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 8, 2022
😴😴😴😴😴😴 pic.twitter.com/9JiAozEkRs— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) October 8, 2022
