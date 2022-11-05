 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 38-35 loss to Baylor in Norman

R Mason Thomas

Freshman defensive lineman R Mason Thomas during game against Baylor on NOV 5.

 Audrey Quan/OU Daily

Oklahoma fell to Baylor 38-35 on Saturday in Norman as it struggled to contain the Bears rushing attack, which racked up 281 yards.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 22-of-34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Sooners' (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) offense, but he also threw three interceptions in the loss to the Bears (6-3, 4-2).

Senior running back Eric Gray was OU's leading rusher with 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims recorded four catches for a team-high 120 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman notched a team-high 10 tackles while sophomore safety Billy Bowman recorded an interception.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the loss:

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments