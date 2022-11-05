OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 38-35 loss to Baylor in Norman

Oklahoma fell to Baylor 38-35 on Saturday in Norman as it struggled to contain the Bears rushing attack, which racked up 281 yards.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 22-of-34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Sooners' (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) offense, but he also threw three interceptions in the loss to the Bears (6-3, 4-2).
Senior running back Eric Gray was OU's leading rusher with 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims recorded four catches for a team-high 120 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman notched a team-high 10 tackles while sophomore safety Billy Bowman recorded an interception.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the loss:
https://t.co/0Y4dhm1pmH pic.twitter.com/RvkXLWHXFK— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) November 5, 2022
HOF @roywilliams31 with a special shoutout for Sooner Nation 🗣️#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Is4TibGILZ— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) November 5, 2022
OU Fan threw the Baylor ball out of the stadium and there were no repercussions besides a cheer. #BOOMER 😂— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) November 5, 2022
Baylor comes up with the interception on the tipped ball pic.twitter.com/cevBGZMfnU— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) November 5, 2022
Chicks dig the long ball. 🥹— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) November 5, 2022
That’s a top-10 worst broadcast moment on ESPN+. Full-stop. Zoomed in completely on the QB, couldn’t see the play. Amateur stuff.— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) November 5, 2022
I think there was 35 straight long balls to Mims that didn’t connect. Damn that felt good— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 5, 2022
Superman pic.twitter.com/97tRiTlTR9— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 5, 2022
Gabriel, talk to that kid so he'll shut up— LASooner (@TheLASooner) November 5, 2022
WHAT IS THIS CAMERA CREW DOING— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) November 5, 2022
Dancimg behind the line is a brilliant idea— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 5, 2022
This ESPN+ broadcast is just brutal. They might as well give that kid that keeps yelling in the background a mic.— Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) November 5, 2022
BILLY. BOWMAN.— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) November 5, 2022
This OU team has guts.— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) November 5, 2022
Kanak goes in. Kanak makes a play. Doesn’t feel like rocket science— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 5, 2022
What is with this broadcast crew? Put me in the booth— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) November 5, 2022
No timeout before the 3rd and 16 play is interesting.— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 5, 2022
Been waiting on my first photo to share with @nocontextcfb! Think this will do. #sooners #bears #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/1Z6uav7xgT— Bryan Bedford (@Bryan_Bedford) November 5, 2022
So what does it mean that Baylor is running the ball down our throat.— Mark Clayton (@ClaytonMC9) November 5, 2022
Whatever zone defense is leaving the middle of the field wide open needs to be fired into the sun.— Sooners Wire (@SoonersWire) November 5, 2022
The little kid has been replaced by a fan that is very vocal and wants people to know which way Baylor is running the ball. Also gave us a good “damn it” after that penalty— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) November 5, 2022
#OU with their timely penalties pic.twitter.com/mxitaAQ4n3— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) November 5, 2022
#OU #Sooners DB’s in coverage pic.twitter.com/qloPQLKIUz— Tuscany Bob Stoops (@Tuscany_Stoops) November 5, 2022
Terrible drive by the defense..— Okie KJ (@Okie_KJ) November 5, 2022
This team is a J O K E— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 5, 2022
HOW IS HE NOT PUSHED INTO HIM???— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 5, 2022
Who this OU defense needs pic.twitter.com/XADQiJcmnt— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 5, 2022
Sooner Nation is Unmatched!! Thank you for the love!!! 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 @OU_Football #BoomerSooner https://t.co/iXhmH50vok— Roy Williams (@roywilliams31) November 5, 2022
I guess this defense will get better with his guys?— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 5, 2022
Oklahoma Sooners are allowing 39.7 Points Per Game in Big 12 games this year. #Oklahoma #sooners— Shawn (@TheShawnGP) November 5, 2022
Surely, surely Venables is not going to let Ted Roof just murder his tenure at OU. Because it’s off to a rough start. The run defense is absolutely terrible AND against a team that can’t throw!!!!!!! Load the box. Load the box!!! Stay in your gap. It’s just so bad. #Sooners— Justin Woodard (@KAGS_Justin) November 5, 2022
What an EMBARRASSING game from OU. Just unacceptable no other way to put it— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 5, 2022
Baylor beats Oklahoma, 38-35, and neither team was happy with the broadcast: pic.twitter.com/I3ved6Igtv— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 5, 2022
At the rate things are going, that may be the best linear cable option: pic.twitter.com/A0Y6mBVtGv— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 5, 2022
