OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1) 37-33 on Saturday night in Stillwater.
The Cowboys stopped freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and the Sooners' offense from a late-game chance to take the lead with a game-winning sack.
Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's Bedlam loss:
@OU_Football let’s go! pic.twitter.com/wwW9OcdTuq— Ogbo Okoronkwo (@OgboOkoronkwo) November 28, 2021
Need a Josh Giddey Tiktok on the sideline ASAP— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) November 28, 2021
Josh Giddey in attendance. Hotter in person. Eddie: “What’s up my dude” Giddey: *head nod*— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 28, 2021
bedlam: it's a series, not a rivalry. oklahoma state would have to win 30 years in a row to make me change that statement.— bomani (@bomani_jones) November 28, 2021
Oklahoma State is ready to party.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 28, 2021
Bedlam looking like it could be, well, bedlam. 7-7 after 6 minutes of play.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021
13 TO DARBY FOR 6 WHAT AN ANSWER— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 28, 2021
Bedlam is going to hit the over 49 by halftime.— Jesse Pound (@jesserpound) November 28, 2021
Well…so much for a lower scoring Bedlam 😂.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) November 28, 2021
This defense is going to kill me— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 28, 2021
Oklahoma St. defense does a heck of a job. Knowles vs. Riley is a PREMIER matchup tonight. Will be a chess match! #Bedlam— Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) November 28, 2021
STOG— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) November 28, 2021
That kid from Oklahoma State was ghost!! pic.twitter.com/zpNWQb16Ol— Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) November 28, 2021
Whooo Mr. Presley can scoot.. The most Bedlam Bedlam game we've seen in years. More please.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2021
This Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State game in #Bedlam is LIT AF— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 28, 2021
Big 12 refs not gone let you play football lol— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) November 28, 2021
Oklahoma's receivers have been balling.Been quite a day.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 28, 2021
It's not even halftime and Bedlam has already outscored the 4OT Iron Bowl— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2021
Boomer babyyyyyyy let’s go— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) November 28, 2021
dear lord Oklahoma State— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 28, 2021
Oklahoma State is imploding on themselves right now. Wow.— Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) November 28, 2021
Bruh Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State pic.twitter.com/RfTX50TqvW— Stadium (@Stadium) November 28, 2021
TRE WESTTTTTTTTTTTT X SHOWTIMEEEE— Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) November 28, 2021
Oklahoma State is falling apart. In every phase.— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 28, 2021
Gotta make faster decisions. #soonersvspokes— roy williams (@roywilliams31) November 28, 2021
SPEED D !!!!! WOODIIIIII— Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) November 28, 2021
Speed D playing ball 💯— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) November 28, 2021
"I think OSU might be headed to the playoff this year"Oklahoma State: pic.twitter.com/OIZ17D4Wij— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 28, 2021
Oklahoma has been eliminated from Big 12 contention.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 28, 2021
Damn bruh— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) November 28, 2021
