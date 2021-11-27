You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 11 min to read
Brian Darby and Michael Woods

Sophomore wide receiver Brian Darby and senior wide receiver Michael Woods during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

STILLWATER — No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1) 37-33 on Saturday night in Stillwater.

The Cowboys stopped freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and the Sooners' offense from a late-game chance to take the lead with a game-winning sack.

Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's Bedlam loss:

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

