OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman

  • Updated
Justin Harrington

Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington before the game against Kent State on Sept. 10.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 on Saturday evening in Norman.

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 21-of-28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns to lead OU's offense. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman lead the way with 12 total tackles.

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the game:

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

