OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman

No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 on Saturday evening in Norman.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 21-of-28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns to lead OU's offense. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman lead the way with 12 total tackles.
Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the game:
Come on Jerry.— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 10, 2022
🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZKk2hZqN4b— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) September 11, 2022
Texas takes Bama to the end and we can’t score on Kent State. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/E0qMCySrJY— Miguel (@mdliston) September 10, 2022
STOOOOOOOOOOPS. pic.twitter.com/x7bs8SHWTy— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 11, 2022
IS THERE ANY STUTSMAN STOCK LEFT— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 11, 2022
I Love to keep meeting ⭕️U Legends @roywilliams31 LETS G⭕️⭕️⭕️!!!@OU_Football #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/9EDXevbFcO— Porter Moser (@PorterMoser) September 10, 2022
He's a beast.pic.twitter.com/butFkXQd1q— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 11, 2022
Reggie Grimes back at it again!!!! #Sooners— Orr Nissan Central (@Orr_Central) September 10, 2022
Version of that touchdown #sooners #radio pic.twitter.com/FyKvZF2Fo4— Sarah Ann 🛌 (@sarahann70) September 11, 2022
Isaiah Coe with the start and playing very well on first series. #Sooners— Just OK Sports (@JustOKsport) September 10, 2022
𝙊𝙝 𝙬𝙚 𝙇𝙄𝙏 𝙣𝙤𝙬 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zlp7UnC3hx— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) September 11, 2022
MARVIN MIMS IS BETTER THAN YOUR DB— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 11, 2022
HARRINGTON. INTERCEPTION. #Sooners ball!!!— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) September 11, 2022
Cool front blew through #Norman and not only changed the temperature but the #Sooners! #Boomer #okwx pic.twitter.com/xbtQ1BWy6I— Phil Price (@TulsaPhilwx) September 11, 2022
Shoutout 𝙎𝙊𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙍 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 🗣@FbStutsman@Davidu2x@Demoeto #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Tg4EAgjuyI— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2022
