OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 28-13 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State

  • Updated
  • 0
Marvin Mims Jr.

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims during the game against OSU on Nov. 19.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (7-5, 5-4) 28-13 in Bedlam on Saturday in Norman.

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20-of-40 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Running back Eric Gray carried 20 times for 90 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Drake Stoops had a career night with six catches for 89 yards and a score.

Defensively, linebacker David Ugwoegbu led OU with 10 tackles while cornerback C.J. Coldon, safety Billy Bowman, defensive end Jonah La’ulu and linebacker DaShaun White all recorded interceptions.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the bowl eligibility-clinching win:

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

