OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 28-13 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (7-5, 5-4) 28-13 in Bedlam on Saturday in Norman.
Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20-of-40 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Running back Eric Gray carried 20 times for 90 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Drake Stoops had a career night with six catches for 89 yards and a score.
Defensively, linebacker David Ugwoegbu led OU with 10 tackles while cornerback C.J. Coldon, safety Billy Bowman, defensive end Jonah La’ulu and linebacker DaShaun White all recorded interceptions.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the bowl eligibility-clinching win:
Saturday Night BEDLAM Office!!!Let’s Go!!! pic.twitter.com/1DVJSM55vA— Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) November 20, 2022
These BOYS PLAYING FOOTBALL— 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) November 20, 2022
Let’s blow these clowns out!— Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) November 20, 2022
This is already in Gundy’s Pantheon of Tail-Tucked Bedlam games. Completely overwhelmed and underprepared.— Carson Cunningham (@Carson_OKC) November 20, 2022
Easy work man !— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) November 20, 2022
Who was saying Spencer Sanders is good😂😂😂😂— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 20, 2022
He never was 🤦🏾 https://t.co/sPYn3rJdSt— Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) November 20, 2022
THEY ARE NOT US!! BOOMER!! #thebigbrother pic.twitter.com/H7sLcuQeiI— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) November 20, 2022
November 20, 2022
STOOOOOOOOOOOPS ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?!— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 20, 2022
Terrible game to miss 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️— Cayden Green (@CaydenGreen3) November 20, 2022
Stooooooops!!!! #Boomer— Roy Williams (@roywilliams31) November 20, 2022
You love to see it! ⭕️— Joshua Bates (@JoshuaBates64) November 20, 2022
Bedlam with my favorite teenager. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/gYYdYeZ5mw— Mark Williams (@wellsgymn) November 20, 2022
At this rate, will we see a Booty call in Bedlam?— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 20, 2022
Mr Tumnus at QB for OSU has not been great so far. INT #SOONERS!!!! Sooner Ball!!!!— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) November 20, 2022
Thank god he was too competitive for that shit https://t.co/EnzpI6plms— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 20, 2022
CHIPPPS 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/4kkcRjFIsk— bwalk (@brynden_walker) November 20, 2022
It would be wild if the universe aligns tonight and Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler and Dillon Gabriel all light it up in big-time wins.— Max Olson (@max_olson) November 20, 2022
LITTLE BROTHERREERRR 😭😭😭— 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) November 20, 2022
Damn where this been at lol— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) November 20, 2022
Billy Bowmannnnn 🔥🔥🔥— Brian Asamoah II (@brianasamoah) November 20, 2022
This is hard to watch— Brandon Weeden (@bweeden3) November 20, 2022
Pregame sky check. Unparalleled pic.twitter.com/RFskEoCYc4— Alex Bennett (@Justalexbennett) November 20, 2022
Big Nan ,Nana, and James North are loving this picture. BOOMER SOONER!! pic.twitter.com/XLdFXzKwmS— Doc Sadler (@coachdocsadler) November 20, 2022
Boy thought he was going outta bounds?— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) November 20, 2022
Here’s you weekly Michael Turk is the best player on OU— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 20, 2022
Anton Harrison with perfect pass pro stoning Collin Oliver. Big 12 Ref pic.twitter.com/mISKS9KnqE— Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) November 20, 2022
Please don’t let these guys score anymore. Okie State have the worst fight song. Fight song dumb weak.— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) November 20, 2022
My god this is such horrible football— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 20, 2022
November 20, 2022
Defense said pic.twitter.com/9kOXdIOwHH— Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) November 20, 2022
WHY ARE WE RUSHING!?! Use the clock coach!! pic.twitter.com/J3JXURgMOW— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) November 20, 2022
Please don’t let these guys score anymore. Okie State have the worst fight song. Fight song dumb weak.— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) November 20, 2022
Why are we running bubbles??? Please make it make sense!!!— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 20, 2022
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.