OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 27-13 road win over Iowa State

Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) 27-13 in Ames on Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners allowed just one touchdown and intercepted quarterback Hunter Dekkers three times. The unit, led by fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White who had 14 tackles, also forced seven tackles for loss.
OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 15-of-26 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, and senior running back Eric Gray took 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore receiver Jalil Farooq added four catches for 74 yards and a score, along with 26 rushing yards.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Oklahoma’s win:
Road dog mentality 😤@FbStutsman | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/4DV0aNk8GK— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 29, 2022
Woooodroooo ! https://t.co/n7QPgkEvr3— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) October 29, 2022
Wow that was beautiful— Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) October 29, 2022
October 29, 2022
FAROOOOOOOOOOQ— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 29, 2022
Yeahhhhhh WOODI ‼️‼️ @WashingtonWoodi— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) October 29, 2022
Michael Turk has had about as big of impact on this game as a punter can have. He’s been FANTASTIC.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 29, 2022
Name a more frustrating football team than Iowa State. You can't!— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 29, 2022
Good gravy Michael Turk. MVP.— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) October 29, 2022
https://t.co/o12KPHXdao pic.twitter.com/vLr3GYOEHk— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 29, 2022
𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙟𝙤𝙗#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/tfGpDCeMBk— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 29, 2022
Lincoln Riley remains the only OU coach this century to lose to Iowa State.— Jesse Pound (@jesserpound) October 29, 2022
That Michael Turk pass efficiency rating tho@HangtimeYT pic.twitter.com/EUkofrH0cB— Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) October 29, 2022
