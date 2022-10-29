 Skip to main content
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 27-13 road win over Iowa State

Reggie Grimes

Junior defensive lineman Reggie Grimes during the game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 29.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) 27-13 in Ames on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners allowed just one touchdown and intercepted quarterback Hunter Dekkers three times. The unit, led by fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White who had 14 tackles, also forced seven tackles for loss.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 15-of-26 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, and senior running back Eric Gray took 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore receiver Jalil Farooq added four catches for 74 yards and a score, along with 26 rushing yards.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Oklahoma’s win:

