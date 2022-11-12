OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 23-20 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown

Oklahoma fell to West Virginia 23-20 on Saturday in Morgantown.
The Sooners' (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 17-of-28 passes for 190 yards in their loss to the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5).
Senior running back Eric Gray led OU in rushing with 25 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jalil Farooq recorded a team-high five catches for 49 yards and junior receiver Marvin Mims caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, sophomore Danny Stutsman notched a team-high 14 total tackles and recorded his second interception of the season.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the loss:
November 12, 2022
November 12, 2022
A FOURTH DOWN STOP! https://t.co/H1OrH6g5Qv— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) November 12, 2022
Fox broadcast literally just had no idea what down it was. Two weeks in a row these broadcast teams suck. This is what we get for being mediocre. #Sooners— Mason Prince (@MasonPrinceTV) November 12, 2022
Quite the battle we're in today pic.twitter.com/ZMSAaRc5Sp— LASooner (@TheLASooner) November 12, 2022
These are without a doubt the worst announcers I’ve ever listened too.— Drew Gastineau (@dgastineau56) November 12, 2022
On the board 🙌@zach_schmit39 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/IEPusRW3iX— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 12, 2022
Bruh!!!! Mims 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ #Sooners— Roy Williams (@roywilliams31) November 12, 2022
Woodi Washington forces the fumble. 😤 pic.twitter.com/vb5UqJpjLP— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 12, 2022
We are terrible— LASooner (@TheLASooner) November 12, 2022
𝗘𝗚 takes matters into his own hands 🔥@1ericgray | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/y6s4wTglh3— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 12, 2022
Danny Stutsman is having a day. 😤 pic.twitter.com/gd9O1iXhvC— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 12, 2022
Billy Bowman scoops and scores the botched extra point attempt. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i0lfsYKoUa— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 12, 2022
𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗲 🗣️@1ericgray has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season 📈#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/GuPZtIMy7B— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 12, 2022
Watching this #Sooners team ages you in dog years— Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) November 12, 2022
November 12, 2022
10th TD & 4th multi-score game on the year for @1ericgray 💪#OUDNA https://t.co/u8xwg9bDgL pic.twitter.com/zd0KvGjmE9— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 12, 2022
Fighting into the endzone! Touchdown! 😤 @1ericgray x @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/04YKLdv4AX— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022
TWO 👏 POINT 👏 CONVERSION 👏 @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/5u29lLvIMw— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022
Flag pulled back on this play. pic.twitter.com/wctYAiQccC— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 12, 2022
This is a blatantly dangerous play and never will a more clear situation arise where a penalty is the bare minimum of a response. The refs and the league need to answer for why they apparently allow this type of play to go unchecked. https://t.co/sTFCMqwjSu— Trent Ratterree (@trent_ratterree) November 12, 2022
Tunnel screens, missed tackles, & a backup QB goin off. Man— J.D. Runnels jr. (@Coach_JD38) November 12, 2022
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.