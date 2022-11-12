 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 23-20 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown

Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma fell to West Virginia 23-20 on Saturday in Morgantown. 

The Sooners' (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 17-of-28 passes for 190 yards in their loss to the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5).

Senior running back Eric Gray led OU in rushing with 25 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Jalil Farooq recorded a team-high five catches for 49 yards and junior receiver Marvin Mims caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, sophomore Danny Stutsman notched a team-high 14 total tackles and recorded his second interception of the season. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the loss:

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments