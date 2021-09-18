You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 23-16 win over Nebraska; D.J. Graham's one-handed interception

  Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read
Jadon Haselwood

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood during the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska (2-2) 23-16 on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

The matchup honored the 50th anniversary of 1971’s “The Game of the Century,” when the Cornhuskers narrowly defeated the Sooners 35-31. The game was also the teams’ first matchup since the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game, which OU won. 

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 24-of-34 passes for 214 yards and two total touchdowns. Running backs junior Eric Gray and redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks combined for 159 yards rushing and a touchdown. Redshirt sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood led Oklahoma with 61 receiving yards on six catches. 

The defense allowed 384 yards, but just 16 points. Senior linebacker DaShaun White led the way with 10 tackles and redshirt junior Nik Bonitto added two sacks and three tackles for loss. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Sooners’ win:

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

