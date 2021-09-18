OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 23-16 win over Nebraska; D.J. Graham's one-handed interception

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska (2-2) 23-16 on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
The matchup honored the 50th anniversary of 1971’s “The Game of the Century,” when the Cornhuskers narrowly defeated the Sooners 35-31. The game was also the teams’ first matchup since the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game, which OU won.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 24-of-34 passes for 214 yards and two total touchdowns. Running backs junior Eric Gray and redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks combined for 159 yards rushing and a touchdown. Redshirt sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood led Oklahoma with 61 receiving yards on six catches.
The defense allowed 384 yards, but just 16 points. Senior linebacker DaShaun White led the way with 10 tackles and redshirt junior Nik Bonitto added two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Sooners’ win:
Well well well looks like we have a game in Norman pic.twitter.com/whAz2rMVNl— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2021
Jadon Haselwood is a DUDE.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 18, 2021
Overheard in the stadium, “Lincoln Riley is turning into Mike Gundy in front of our eyes.”Whew, child. The takes behind me today are something. Lol— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) September 18, 2021
Weird observation of the day: I’ve never seen a Game Clock run as fast as here in Norman. Players running out of bounds and running clock all game. #OUvsNEB @CFBONFOX— Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) September 18, 2021
Oh my D.J. Graham. That might've been the best interception I've ever seen. #Sooners get ball back on their own 24-yard line with 8:16 remaining in the fourth.— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) September 18, 2021
DEFENSIVE PLAY OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/9NvfP1MEXB— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 18, 2021
Nebraska fans after that INT pic.twitter.com/JEweLo3Qr8— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2021
@djgraham_ OMG LIL BRO— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) September 18, 2021
Wow‼️‼️‼️— Neville Gallimore (@Path2Greatwork) September 18, 2021
The Cardiac Sooners. What’s new?— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 18, 2021
Ultra conservative Lincoln Riley there. He'll fit in great in the NFL.— Jesse Pound (@jesserpound) September 18, 2021
SOONERS WIN! Wasn’t pretty but 3-0 is 3-0— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 18, 2021
