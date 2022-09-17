 Skip to main content
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 49-14 win against Nebraska

  Updated
  • 0
Eric Gray

Senior running back Eric Gray during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska (1-3) 49-14 in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners saw themselves with a 7-0 deficit early in the first quarter, but scored 49 unanswered points until late in the fourth quarter behind three total touchdowns by redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The defense allowed 327 yards and forced two turnovers.

Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's stomping of its historic rival:

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

