OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 49-14 win against Nebraska

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska (1-3) 49-14 in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners saw themselves with a 7-0 deficit early in the first quarter, but scored 49 unanswered points until late in the fourth quarter behind three total touchdowns by redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
The defense allowed 327 yards and forced two turnovers.
Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's stomping of its historic rival:
UH OH. 😬 pic.twitter.com/2Xpcl5By7G— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 17, 2022
This @OU_Football OL is something serious! 😤 BOOMER #OUDNA— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) September 17, 2022
IM LOVING IT @OU_Football !! #BOOMER pic.twitter.com/y1LhSzdBql— Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) September 17, 2022
"What do you remember most about coming to Lincoln?" 🤔"WINNING!" 💪@OU_Football star @GotBoz44 joins Big Noon Kickoff ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pSNNFYW3P3— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Nebraska football pic.twitter.com/vjkGNWuq33— Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) September 17, 2022
With Scott Frost gone, it looks like Nebraska might finally stop losing every game by one score.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 17, 2022
Kick Nebraska out of College Football.— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 17, 2022
These Oklahoma boys different this year, my goodness— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas95) September 17, 2022
Safe to say @OU_Football fans are feeling pretty good right now 👀 pic.twitter.com/HafZ9DtiJ1— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
"Brent Venables has something brewing in Norman"Yesssss SIR! @OU_Football— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) September 17, 2022
A historic match-up! BOOMER😤 #GameDay #Oklahoma #Sooners #OU #football #NIL pic.twitter.com/vD1zZk9YTY— Rodney Anderson (@24RAnderson) September 17, 2022
ADJUSTMENTS!!!! Love to see it @OU_Football— Dominique Franks (@DFranks24) September 17, 2022
That part of the game when the buzz wears off and you realize your team is absolute hot dog water<<<<< pic.twitter.com/8I1v3NixXQ— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2022
My brudda 12 mannnnnnn ! @KeShawn2x— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) September 17, 2022
Dawg BV came a year too late 😭— Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) September 17, 2022
100000000% Fact. Can you Imagine?😒 https://t.co/XXRS7Xi6zM— Brian Asamoah II (@brianasamoah) September 17, 2022
If we don’t see General Booty in the fourth quarter, we riot.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 17, 2022
OU ain’t playin today !— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 17, 2022
OU vs Nebraska rivalry………… pic.twitter.com/QD7srfXU5S— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) September 17, 2022
A corn husker is what a farmer?— Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) September 17, 2022
