OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) 41-34 in Norman on Saturday night.
The Sooners got off to a slow start and trailed 24-17 at halftime. Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez helped put OU away as he finished 21-for-34 with 234 passing yards and five total touchdowns.
Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's loss to the Wildcats:
Well…not an ideal start.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) September 25, 2022
Okay jokes up time to start trying— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) September 25, 2022
September 25, 2022
Touchdown Light show is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Boomer @OU_Football— Roy Williams (@roywilliams31) September 25, 2022
Back-to-back games with a TD for @_TheoWeaseJr! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/cUU1yuJodt— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 25, 2022
10 !!!!!!!— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) September 25, 2022
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Dillon Gabriel finds Theo Wease to put the Sooners on the board.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/nPVAC3EfJY— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 25, 2022
Yessir thee🤝@_TheoWeaseJr— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) September 25, 2022
Lovin the response man 🫡— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) September 25, 2022
Things are much better now.#Boomer— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) September 25, 2022
Bluurrrrrrrrrr mims!— Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) September 25, 2022
Marvin mims going to be a rich man….😧— 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) September 25, 2022
8th career touchdown of 50+ yards for @marvindmims and it's a tied ballgame! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/u66jK5UJ96— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 25, 2022
.@marvindmims entered tonight ranked 6th nationally with his 19.7 yards/catch. First reception tonight goes for 50 and a TD. Has 9 career catches of at least 50 yards, 8 of those for scores. #Sooners— Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) September 25, 2022
Marvin Mims Jr. was HYPED after that TD 😤😅 pic.twitter.com/h4lKj2pkBS— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022
@Demoeto NOBODY UNDERSTANDS HOW RAW THAT PBU WAS! THAT WAS SO RAW!!!— Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) September 25, 2022
It's good 🙌@zach_schmit39 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/4loSoesyeF— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 25, 2022
2-for-2 for @zach_schmit39 👏#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/VEX5Lc7Wq5— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 25, 2022
𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝗚 💪#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/jE43kAkeVk— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 25, 2022
https://t.co/qcuvhtpYYq pic.twitter.com/gJoYUrr2G2— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 25, 2022
Big scramble by Gabriel has the Sooners on the move. pic.twitter.com/EOLIHoMaqT— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 25, 2022
Can’t watch this 😞— Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) September 25, 2022
Sheeshh— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) September 25, 2022
Getting smoked at home is not the move fellas!! 🤦🏾♂️ Especially to K-State.— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) September 25, 2022
SOONERS AREN'T DONE YET 😤Dillon Gabriel finds Brayden Willis for an @OU_Football TD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/chCcFpwb4O— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022
QB Spy (noun): SOMEONE TO COVER THE MOTHERFUCKING QUARTERBACK— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 25, 2022
That’s on the D-line 🤦🏾♂️— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) September 25, 2022
F!!!!!— Roy Williams (@roywilliams31) September 25, 2022
Oklahoma just turned Adrian Martinez into Billy Sims.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 25, 2022
Bad bad bad all around .. they’ll learn from it tho , we got the right head coach for it— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) September 25, 2022
DG ➡️ BW @Bwillis_11 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/2RvNw0zkeg— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 25, 2022
KANSAS STATE TAKES DOWN NO. 6 OKLAHOMA😱 pic.twitter.com/SnqC422sWm— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 25, 2022
Final: KSU 41, OU 34— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 25, 2022
