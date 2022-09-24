 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 0
DaShaun White

Fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White during the game against Kansas State on Sept. 24.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) 41-34 in Norman on Saturday night.

The Sooners got off to a slow start and trailed 24-17 at halftime. Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez helped put OU away as he finished 21-for-34 with 234 passing yards and five total touchdowns. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's loss to the Wildcats:

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments