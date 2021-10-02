You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 37-31 win over Kansas State

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

MANHATTAN, Kansas — No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) 37-31 in Manhattan on Saturday. The Sooners' win moves their active win streak to 15 straight games, the second longest in the country.

OU finished with 392 total yards of offense. Redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler had 243 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 22-of-25 passing. Defensively, the Sooners allowed 420 yards to the Wildcats and forced one turnover.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

