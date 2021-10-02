OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 37-31 win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) 37-31 in Manhattan on Saturday. The Sooners' win moves their active win streak to 15 straight games, the second longest in the country.
OU finished with 392 total yards of offense. Redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler had 243 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 22-of-25 passing. Defensively, the Sooners allowed 420 yards to the Wildcats and forced one turnover.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:
IT’S FOOTBALL TIME IN MANHATTAN— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 2, 2021
Coach Stoops is ready."Can I get one Boomer in there? Boomer!" 😂#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/T09UbfqMBq— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Not bad Manhattan. Not bad at all. OU. Kansas State. Let’s go. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/DV0NbKzYHw— TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) October 2, 2021
#SpeedD up first !— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) October 2, 2021
Gonna be a dog fight! @🤠@OU_Football vs @KStateFB @CFBONFOX https://t.co/WiBoLXre0m— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 2, 2021
Reggie Grimes forces the fumble Nik Bonitto scooped it up. #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/ZlPLhfyHJ6— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Quick note: The 70-yard fumble return by @nikkkkbonitto is the longest in #Sooners history. Former record of 69 was held by Cory Heinecke (for a TD) at Air Force in 2001.— Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) October 2, 2021
Negative yardage and scored. I’d imagine that rarely happens. https://t.co/y9Ej6Moz9O— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 2, 2021
Put in Caleb - well, there you go— Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) October 2, 2021
Gabe Brkic beats the announcer jinx to give OU a 3-0 lead."This is nothing but a chip shot for Brkic."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/WnXH5GbRHr— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Yay points. #Sooners— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) October 2, 2021
Gabe Brkic needs his own show where he paints pictures despite (I’m assuming) having no prior painting experience.— Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) October 2, 2021
If OU wins the conference playing like this, Gabe Brkic gotta be up for Big 12 Player of the Year. I’m only half kidding.— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) October 2, 2021
October 2, 2021
Oh hey look, it’s Kennedy Brooks just gaining 15 yards on his first touch of the game (on the last play of the first quarter).— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 2, 2021
What a catch by Drake Stoops. pic.twitter.com/WYstangkZA— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
What a throw from Rattler to Stogner. pic.twitter.com/zPVKPAJJuG— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
The true football version of Trae Young https://t.co/IINMfrUrWB— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) October 2, 2021
What a time for @Jeremiah_Hall27’s first career rushing TD 👏📺 FOX | https://t.co/1XcihlSut2pic.twitter.com/GTz0dpX9LP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 2, 2021
That looked like a Lincoln Riley kind of drive. And, Rattler was really good.— Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) October 2, 2021
OU’s linebackers just don’t make any plays.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2021
Isaiah Thomas gets the sack to force a field goal. Bonitto also in the area for the stop. pic.twitter.com/dD3mAUWe5e— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Rattler to Haselwood to set up the Brkic field goal. 😱 pic.twitter.com/42TYLToyBJ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Good news: Sooners score on every possession in the first half.Bad news: Sooners only get 3 possessions in the first half.— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) October 2, 2021
And we head to halftime. Oklahoma leads Kansas State 13-10. #Sooners touch the ball 3 times in the 1st half. Score on all 3 possessions. Now get the ball to start the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/J1puS7LWVy— TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) October 2, 2021
Don't tell them that K-State has actually become a third quarter team this year rather than falling apart in the third quarter like usual https://t.co/h3nMnMlhcL— Bring On The Cats (@BringOnTheCats) October 2, 2021
Spencer Rattler has been so good today & looks so much more composed behind that horrendous O-line.— Yosef (@YosefNBA) October 2, 2021
I’ll take either in my backfield. pic.twitter.com/aR6rVhx4r8— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 2, 2021
Eric Gray and that cutting ability again. pic.twitter.com/0UzNMnYiAK— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨What a drive to start the second half. Kennedy Brooks scores on the toss to give Oklahoma a 20-10 lead.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/xzfIcak6Ku— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
October 2, 2021
WHAT A DRIVE! Brooks for 6 and the offense has now scored on all 4 possessions— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 2, 2021
Kansas State is punting pic.twitter.com/bLdX0j3EEk— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 2, 2021
Don't let the Rattler ➡️ Mims combo get hot again. pic.twitter.com/gnaSHM1i8B— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
40-yd receptions?!?! What is this sorcery? https://t.co/oVSWIgyxGA— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) October 2, 2021
STOOOOOOOOOOPS. pic.twitter.com/EGZ6wQqACt— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Kansas State students struggling to find new chants down 20-10. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/s39Q2d0OdY— TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) October 2, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler finds Mike Woods and Oklahoma extends the lead to 27-10.#OUDNA x @SpencerRattler x @TheMikeWoods pic.twitter.com/YVdUIiZxrg— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Spencer Rattler has been spectacular.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2021
OU’s offense is rollin’ and Spencer Rattler is playing with a ton of confidence. This is fun to watch.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 2, 2021
From the very first replay I was screaming that the kicker touched it twice. I’m glad Lincoln heard me all the way down here.— Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 2, 2021
Kansas State fans are furious at the overturned onside kickMany fans throwing things onto the field such as shoes, a glass bottle and a lighter #Sooners— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 2, 2021
Keep your cool dang it…. #OUvsKSU— roy williams (@roywilliams31) October 2, 2021
BLOOD PRESSURE MEDS! 🤠@OU_Football— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 2, 2021
Keep feeding that Brooks guy.— Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) October 2, 2021
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Rattler with the shovel pass to Jeremiah Hall to give Oklahoma a 34-17 lead.#OUDNA x @Jeremiah_Hall27 pic.twitter.com/NPd2ictp3W— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Yessir J Hall!— Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) October 2, 2021
Son making me proud 🥺 @Jeremiah_Hall27— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) October 2, 2021
Kansas State fans heading for the exits. The “F*** OU” chants are gone. This is how you handle a road environment. #Sooners up 34-17 in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/3fn688fhhh— TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) October 2, 2021
IT and Nito is the nastiest duo in the country !— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) October 2, 2021
Oh lordy. K-State’s Malik Knowles returns the kickoff 94 yards for a TD. That came after unsportsmanlike conduct by OU OL Tyrese Robinson.#Sooners hanging on, 37-31.— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) October 2, 2021
October 2, 2021
*J. Walter Weatherman voice*And that’s why you don’t commit unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after you’ve scored points.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 2, 2021
Haselwood recovers onside kick and #Sooners will beat Kansas State.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 2, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.