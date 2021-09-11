You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 4 Sooners' 76-0 win over Western Carolina, quarterback Caleb Williams' performance

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 13 min to read
Jadon Haselwood

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood during the game against Western Carolina on Sep. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) routed Western Carolina (0-2) 76-0 in Norman on Saturday.

Sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for five touchdowns and 243 yards on 20-of-26 passing in the first half alone. Freshman Caleb Williams took over for the Sooners in the third quarter and ended the game 5-of-10 passing for 84 yards. Williams also had 60 rushing yards.

Junior running back Eric Gray had nine carries for 74 yards and redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks ran for 48 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Freshman Mario Williams lead OU's receiving corps with four catches for 49 yards and one score. Redshirt Jadon Haselwood had two touchdown catches.

Defensively, the Sooners held the Catamounts to 162 total yards. OU also forced three turnovers.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments