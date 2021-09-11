OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 4 Sooners' 76-0 win over Western Carolina, quarterback Caleb Williams' performance

No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) routed Western Carolina (0-2) 76-0 in Norman on Saturday.
Sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for five touchdowns and 243 yards on 20-of-26 passing in the first half alone. Freshman Caleb Williams took over for the Sooners in the third quarter and ended the game 5-of-10 passing for 84 yards. Williams also had 60 rushing yards.
Junior running back Eric Gray had nine carries for 74 yards and redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks ran for 48 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Freshman Mario Williams lead OU's receiving corps with four catches for 49 yards and one score. Redshirt Jadon Haselwood had two touchdown catches.
Defensively, the Sooners held the Catamounts to 162 total yards. OU also forced three turnovers.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:
#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/bbTxMdqBft— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2021
Stripes on 9/11. Electric.#Sooners pic.twitter.com/8p5ZOAiTdk— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 11, 2021
Oklahoma fans. I know. It’s 11a and you have no idea what to do without football starting.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 11, 2021
My god. When Eric Gray has room, that's fun.— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) September 11, 2021
8 plays 70 yards TD!7-0 OU pic.twitter.com/hivHr2XO7w— ChampU🏆 (@The_BradJohnson) September 11, 2021
Surprisingly that was only the second TD of Haselwood's Sooner career.The first was a 14-yd pass from Tanner Mordecai against South Dakota in 2019.— Oklahoma Touchdown Tracker (@OklahomaTracker) September 11, 2021
#BoomerSooner! Enjoying #OklahomaFootball in Norman! pic.twitter.com/dratqzdmvW— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 12, 2021
Spencer Rattler 4-for-5 for 43 yards on opening drive.Eric Gray had three carries for 27 yards.https://t.co/I4uboSJj4p— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 11, 2021
Inject that right into our veins. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/4eirMbdCNS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2021
Gabe Brkic comes out for a 56-yard field goal attempt and nails it. That is already his fourth 50-plus-yard FG of the season. pic.twitter.com/rYE1BRo1wS— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) September 11, 2021
I’m almost certain that Gabe Brkic field goal would have been good from at least 65That was a BOMB #Sooners— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) September 11, 2021
Eric Gray with the TD catch17-0 SOONERS pic.twitter.com/KLtd6UUdQB— ChampU🏆 (@The_BradJohnson) September 11, 2021
Punt? Never heard of her. https://t.co/SIIuKkdrTx pic.twitter.com/vRPjwdk2lC— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) September 11, 2021
Want to know why OU is leaving the Big 12? Check the conference’s scores today.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 11, 2021
Ethan Downs giving me some strong Dan Cody vibes. 💥— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 12, 2021
Turnover on 𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣𝙨 😏 #SpeedD@ethandowns40 | 📺 https://t.co/Mo2chy8HSP pic.twitter.com/ZzpquWJWzW— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 12, 2021
Oklahoma gymnast Anastasia Webb honored here at GFOMS #Sooners pic.twitter.com/P7DPMa2naN— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) September 12, 2021
Oklahoma pass rush https://t.co/pncRQcAbAk pic.twitter.com/jh91Lu75tG— Boomer *Prospective SEC Chanter* Beamer (@ImDerBatman) September 12, 2021
Patriotic halftime show at #Oklahoma. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/euUjw90lPP— Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) September 12, 2021
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams on the field to give #Sooners fans a glimpse of the future.— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) September 12, 2021
Good God, Caleb Williams— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) September 12, 2021
@soonergridiron Winfrey x Thomas pic.twitter.com/9helRpHX0U— . (@httpscript) September 12, 2021
That run by Knowles was bananas!Orange you glad I didn’t use a weather pun?— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) September 12, 2021
Meanwhile, in Fayetteville. #AllGasNoBrakes x #SarkAttack pic.twitter.com/Lt7qqEDrd1— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 12, 2021
Nice. pic.twitter.com/O7HxIH1XYw— Road Warrior (@OURoadWarrior) September 12, 2021
Michael Turk’s first punt as a Sooner comes with 6 minutes to go in our second game— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 12, 2021
Oklahoma scores 70 for the first time since 2019's 70-14 win over South Dakota.Sooners 76, Western Carolina 0 with 1:36 left.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) September 12, 2021
