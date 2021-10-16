OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 4 Sooners 52-31 win against TCU, Caleb Williams' 5 touchdowns

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) ran away late from TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 on Saturday evening in Norman.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams made his first career start after becoming the hero of the Red River Showdown last week and didn't disappoint. Williams completed 18-of-23 passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 66 yards and another score.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' victory and Williams' shining performance:
Here. We. Go.#OUDNA | #BeatTCU pic.twitter.com/L8zw9UgW2y— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 16, 2021
A brand new season starts now. Let’s fucking rock— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 16, 2021
Oklahoma just went 75 yards in seven plays in less than three minutes against TCU. The least successful play of the drive was a 2-yard touchdown.— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 16, 2021
Offense looks like a well-oiled machineYou do love to see it— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) October 16, 2021
Perrion Winfrey is wearing a ski mask this evening.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 16, 2021
BULLFROG FOR 6! IT’S 14-0 QUICK— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 17, 2021
Yep, Oklahoma looks like Oklahoma again.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 17, 2021
CALEB WILLIAMS— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 17, 2021
Caleb Williams to Jeremiah Hall for 6️⃣Sooners up 14-0@CALEBcsw hits it twice. 2️⃣ for 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/NNS3lzA9n7— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) October 17, 2021
Caleb Williams keeps playing like he has in the first quarter Oklahoma versus TCU he will become the Heisman favorite midseason!!@OU_Football— Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) October 17, 2021
Missing players or not, that’s just god awful defense— KC🏴☠️ (@KcHolz) October 17, 2021
October 17, 2021
Need this game to not be close, almost solely for the fact that I don’t want to hear Gary sing again tonight.— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) October 17, 2021
Stop calling Caleb Williams Jalen Hurts 2.0. He's more accurate than that."Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield had a love child, and his name is Caleb Williams."—an NFL vet to me— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 17, 2021
This is like watching a catcher get mad at the pitcher for messing up the signs with a runner on 2nd pic.twitter.com/GGamaNRyEq— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) October 17, 2021
🔥 @CALEBcsw in the first quarter of his first start for @OU_Football:- 8/8- 140 pass yards- 1 TD pic.twitter.com/4GjljlutKP— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2021
Brian Asamoah said pic.twitter.com/Qq06RGELdR— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) October 17, 2021
MIKE. WOODS.— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 17, 2021
Why is this review taking so long? That’s a 1st down.— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) October 17, 2021
When the fuck does Duggan graduate— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 17, 2021
Max Duggan HAS A BROKEN FOOT and is doing this. lol— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 17, 2021
Oklahoma PA played Gary Patterson’s “Take a Step Back” after TCU’s holding flag. Gary may sue their ass depending on how this game goes.— Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) October 17, 2021
I really miss Woodi.— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 17, 2021
Rodney Anderson just proposed to his GF during the TV timeout. LOVE WINS— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 17, 2021
Watchin’ OU while waitin’ on UCLA! @UCLAAthletics pic.twitter.com/OSp4E0rcBE— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 17, 2021
Penalties you can't take if you want to beat the No. 4 team on the road. No way that was going to be caught.— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) October 17, 2021
13-11 = 6! WHAT A TOSS AND IT’S 24-14 BOYS— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 17, 2021
Jadon Haselwood - 1Toddler - 0 https://t.co/Qrh5jAwUYi— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) October 17, 2021
TCU runs to locker room Ou walks to locker room Let’s see how it plays out 😂— KC🏴☠️ (@KcHolz) October 17, 2021
Caleb Williams is so good. That’s it. That’s the tweet.— Sooners Wire (@soonerswire) October 17, 2021
On the bright side, we get to see more Caleb Williams. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/O2VOOtZ2G3— Sooners Wire (@soonerswire) October 17, 2021
What a heads up sequence there. Like the surprise onside and the recovery heads up— Through the Keyhole (@KeyholePod) October 17, 2021
JH11 Hattrick!!— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) October 17, 2021
Caleb Williams’ footwork is so good (not just for a true freshman). Calm and makes subtle pocket movements to buy time/ find space.— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) October 17, 2021
Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/9XBsQMspKS— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
.@CALEBcsw is Superman after all 🍿 pic.twitter.com/CCYJg1nud2— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 17, 2021
There will be no quarterback controversy in Norman this next week.— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) October 17, 2021
HE’S THE REAL FUCKING DEAL SOONER NATION— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 17, 2021
Now ABC/ESPN announcers are defending the sanctimonious criticisms of the few students who chanted "We want Caleb" by saying "Well, they couldn't have known he'd be this good. They might have watched some YouTube videos." 🙄— Tres Savage (@ThriceSavage) October 17, 2021
Caleb Williams is extremely GIFable. pic.twitter.com/ppOTCbkTVV— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
Caleb Williams through 3 quarters:♦️18/21 ♦️295 yards ♦️4 TDs♦️ 64 rush yards & 1 TD pic.twitter.com/5Ae62olf4R— 247Sports (@247Sports) October 17, 2021
REACTION: Oklahoma crowd finds out Caleb Williams is starting.“Seems to be a popular choice” 😅pic.twitter.com/hChDDawv8T— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2021
Booing college kids is one thing. Starting the wave should be punishable by the death penalty.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 17, 2021
Nikk Bonitto got mugged in the end zone. You get 20 to life in Atoka for that. 😡😡😡— W. Ryan Wilbanks (@WRWilbanks) October 17, 2021
🚨HALFAHUNDRED🚨 pic.twitter.com/yJuccTPI6l— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 17, 2021
7-0.— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 17, 2021
