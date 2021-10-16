You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 4 Sooners 52-31 win against TCU, Caleb Williams' 5 touchdowns

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 18 min to read
Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams throws the ball before the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) ran away late from TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 on Saturday evening in Norman.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams made his first career start after becoming the hero of the Red River Showdown last week and didn't disappoint. Williams completed 18-of-23 passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 66 yards and another score.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' victory and Williams' shining performance:

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments