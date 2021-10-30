You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 4 Sooners' 52-21 victory over Texas Tech

Eric Gray

Junior running back Eric Gray during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) 52-21 on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

The Sooners played perhaps their most complete conference game this season, garnering 518 total yards of offense while forcing three turnovers. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams continued his dazzling season, with 402 passing yards and six touchdowns. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to OU’s win:

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

