OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 4 Sooners' 52-21 victory over Texas Tech

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) 52-21 on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
The Sooners played perhaps their most complete conference game this season, garnering 518 total yards of offense while forcing three turnovers. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams continued his dazzling season, with 402 passing yards and six touchdowns.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to OU’s win:
CALEB IS A MAGICIAN! CW TO MARIO FOR 6b— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 30, 2021
Drake stoops is as reliable as they come #Drizzy— Aaron Colvin (@AColvin_22) October 30, 2021
You’d think you’d start to give other guys a chance at corner.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2021
Key Lawrence is a player.— Aaron Colvin (@AColvin_22) October 30, 2021
Bruh Caleb Williams going number one pick two years from now. I know darts when I see em— Jalen Saunders (@jalen6saunders) October 30, 2021
Caleb Williams 🎯— Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) October 30, 2021
Caleb Williams is off to a 🔥 start ... and it's only halftime pic.twitter.com/hOVpKsAm5r— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 30, 2021
This is the team we all expected. Onto Championship November.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 30, 2021
This is not the way I expected OU’s offense to pick apart Texas Tech’s defense…but I’m enjoying it quite a lot.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 30, 2021
Life’s great! @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/ZE8pkimmck— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 30, 2021
Give Caleb his New York invite, cowards— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) October 30, 2021
Oklahoma QBs with 6 TDs and 0 INTs in a game🏈 Baler Mayfield 2016🏈 Kyler Murray 2018🏈 Caleb Williams 2021 pic.twitter.com/BxpW6l0kzy— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 30, 2021
Caleb Williams has thrown six TD passes today, and I'm certain the last two are pointing a finger at the #CFBPlayoff committee.— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 30, 2021
