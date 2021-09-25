OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 4 Sooners' 16-13 win over West Virginia in Big 12 opener

No. 4 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) 16-13 on Saturday evening in Norman.
After trailing at halftime for the first time since the 2019 Peach Bowl, the Sooners knotted the game at 13-13 in the third quarter before riding a stalemate though most of the second half. Despite scoring the fewest points under head coach Lincoln Riley, they were able to get a field goal from kicker Gabe Brkic to seal the victory.
Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's performance:
So ABC has decided to remind #Sooner fans about the Schooner tipping over, OU's loss to Tech in 2011, and all the times they have not advanced in the CFP.Nice.— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) September 25, 2021
One thing I would KILL for OU to do: play the Malcom Kelly rap at some point every game. Would have the stands bumping— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 25, 2021
That was a tremendous drive by Army.— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) September 26, 2021
September 26, 2021
WVU's 17-play 9:07 drive to start the game is the longest scoring drive by a #Sooners opponent by number of plays since 2020 Baylor (17) and by time since - guess who - Army's last TD in 2018 (10:47).— SoonerStats (@SoonerStats) September 26, 2021
Great grab by Austin Stogner. Matchup problem. Should be targeted more.— Colby Daniels (@Colby_Daniels) September 26, 2021
If Leddie Brown is getting at least 4 yards a carry, this is gonna be a hell of a night... for WVU.— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) September 26, 2021
#Sooners could really use a linebacker to step in front of that same post/crossing pattern the #Mountaineers keep completing— Jay C. Upchurch (@JayCUpchurch) September 26, 2021
TURNOVER!!! WVU THROWS AN INTERCEPTION!TIME FOR TOAD pic.twitter.com/iL11DWZFPt— Sidelines-OU (@SSN_Oklahoma) September 26, 2021
I just really do not get this. Someone please help me understand https://t.co/0v4Wg1Kdaf— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 26, 2021
#TheO™️ pic.twitter.com/RzJZIgXDwB— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
“Momma can we have the 2015 Big 12?”“We have the 2015 Big 12 at home” pic.twitter.com/29DwiAmXGA— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) September 26, 2021
In-game adjustments? never heard of her.— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) September 26, 2021
Offense goes as the OL goes. And this OL isn't going.— The Snack Czar (@SoonerDEW) September 26, 2021
Throwing into triple coverage is Rattler’s FAVORITE thing to do— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 26, 2021
Stadium is chanting “We Want Caleb”— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 26, 2021
😬— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) September 26, 2021
Student section chanting:“we want Caleb” Oh boy.— KC🏴☠️ (@KcHolz) September 26, 2021
Oklahoma fans started chanting "We want Caleb" after Rattler's last INT 😬 pic.twitter.com/Af2TllPDcC— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2021
As Herbie is pointing out a potential missed TD as Stoops was running free but Rattler didn’t see him…in real time Rattler throws an interception.I don’t think you could make that up and have anyone believe you if you tried— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) September 26, 2021
#Sooners pic.twitter.com/1XmM7Tklv2— Just OK Sports (@JustOKsport) September 26, 2021
Hey guys. Imagine this defense. With the 2018 offense.— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 26, 2021
Fake ass fans smh https://t.co/zsGMbCPlTc— K9 (@KennethMurray) September 26, 2021
September 26, 2021
Them fans been ungrateful tho— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) September 26, 2021
100% agreed. Play calling has been atrocious, cannot blame all on 7 https://t.co/9fmRdrJkve— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 26, 2021
1st half analysis: pic.twitter.com/n3YeUA0roF— Steve Bullard (@stevebullard) September 26, 2021
Last time the #Sooners trailed at halftime before tonight was the 2019 LSU game.The last time they scored fewer than 10 first-half points in back-to-back games was 2005-06 (Oregon - 3, UAB - 7).— SoonerStats (@SoonerStats) September 26, 2021
Same ones that tried to write me off 2 games into the season last year 😆.— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) September 26, 2021
September 26, 2021
I, for one, am here for Brkic’s run to the Groza. pic.twitter.com/KkWIYZlq7P— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) September 26, 2021
2 OU fans fighting in the north west endzone spilled out onto the field and into the big camera. Very exciting. 3 fans escorted out so far. #Sooners— NealKenn (@nk2bar) September 26, 2021
https://t.co/wJnNQXfEjw pic.twitter.com/nPrTMNbWo6— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
September 26, 2021
To the OU offense: pic.twitter.com/4HLxyE22iL— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) September 26, 2021
September 26, 2021
Same. pic.twitter.com/QLzepMigAZ— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2021
Oklahoma games with fewer than 17 points through three quarters with Lincoln Riley on staff:2015-2020: 2 of 79 games2021: 2 of 4 games (each of last 2 weeks)— Jason Starrett (@starrettjason) September 26, 2021
Plenty to blame so far, cannot blame the jerseys. But someone please burn the Bring the Wood jerseys— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 26, 2021
Mike Woods has played a man’s game— Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) September 26, 2021
You ever played #MaddenNFL22 with someone, and the run the same play over and over? That’s the slant play WV is using on the #Sooners 🤦♂️ #WVUvsOU— David Rader (@daverader82) September 26, 2021
This is stupid, we gotta change something— FQ Oklahoma (@fifthquarterou) September 26, 2021
Bad snap for WVU pic.twitter.com/uBzm2onota— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) September 26, 2021
September 26, 2021
Oklahoma twitter. What’s goin on .. I just got back to my TV.. talk to me— Wale (@Wale) September 26, 2021
September 26, 2021
Please do not put this game on Gabe Brkic.— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) September 26, 2021
I hope Riley and Co. are happy with being an inch above mediocre— FQ Oklahoma (@fifthquarterou) September 26, 2021
Later WV! Get on back to Morgantown, clowns. #Sooners beat #Mountaineers 16-13.— Devin Newsom (@DevinNewsom) September 26, 2021
Oklahoma led today's game against West Virginia for a total of 0 seconds. Got the W though.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 26, 2021
4-0.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/10WWu1Wm3i— Sooner News Daily (@SoonerNewsDaily) September 26, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.