OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 2 Sooners' 40-35 win over Tulane, Speed D's turnovers, Gabe Brkic's record kicks

No. 2 Oklahoma (1-0) narrowly defeated Tulane (0-1) 40-35 in its 2021 season opener on Saturday in Norman.
Offensively, quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 30-of-39 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while running back Kennedy Brooks swiftly ran 14 times for 87 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Marvin Mims also showed out, catching five passes for 117 yards.
On defense, outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Clayton Smith both recovered fumbles, as did defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. Fellow defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas wreaked havoc in the backfield as well, producing a forced fumble and a sack. On special teams, kicker Gabe Brkic made four field goals, three of which came from beyond 50 yards out.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:
National ratioing has begun. https://t.co/yCCi1FAiGo— The Sports Animal (@sportsanimal) September 4, 2021
.@GreenWaveFB is up 14-0 on @OU_Football 😳The #Sooners are +800 to win the #NCAAF National Championship m.#collegefootball #CFB #collegegameday pic.twitter.com/9GMyaMsJnz— Tipico Sportsbook (@tipico) September 4, 2021
MARVIN MIMS HELLO! WHAT A SNAG AND SCORE— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 4, 2021
OU defense is having some...issues. pic.twitter.com/VpVrelAydZ— RJ Coyle (@coylio33) September 4, 2021
Turnover beads from @GreenWaveFB. 👀Tulane leads No. 2 Oklahoma 14-7 in the 1st.pic.twitter.com/GA9tyRPLcw— The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) September 4, 2021
Caleb Williams Belldozer package.What are we calling it OU fans?— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) September 4, 2021
Tulane QB Michael Pratt is 6 of 9 for 104 against No. 2 OU after one quarter and that's the most damning stat in the book so far for OU's D.— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) September 4, 2021
BONITTO SAID GIMME THAT— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 4, 2021
If we are talking technicalities.. that was two pass interferences in a row. But i digress.— KC🏴☠️ (@KcHolz) September 4, 2021
Think Oklahoma's gonna be OK.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 4, 2021
When’s the last time we had a dude hit like that? I fucking love it— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 4, 2021
My lord the hit in the Oklahoma-Tulane game just now. 😬 pic.twitter.com/r6ec1Wmq6E— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) September 4, 2021
That's gonna leave a mark. pic.twitter.com/qWIEoRYDBf— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 4, 2021
#Sooners pic.twitter.com/H5MK6NCxCV— Luke Slabaugh (@LukeSlabaugh) September 4, 2021
September 4, 2021
What a move by Reggie Grimes. 😮#SpeedD x @iamreggiegrimes pic.twitter.com/TD7ZfHNVfp— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 4, 2021
Tulane’s kicker vs. Brkic is simply unfair— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 4, 2021
Tulane’s D Line is blowing up our O Line. Did not think I would say that today— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 4, 2021
Just give Brkic the Groza award now. Thank you.— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) September 4, 2021
Hey @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/yu1BZo19FL— William Kortright (@WilltheWXman) September 4, 2021
A win is a win is a win. a TON of shit to fix though, let’s get to it— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 4, 2021
Getting a win is all that matters but Lincoln Riley is not going to be happy about this performance.It’s not going to be a very enjoyable week of practice for these players.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) September 4, 2021
