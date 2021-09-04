You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 2 Sooners' 40-35 win over Tulane, Speed D's turnovers, Gabe Brkic's record kicks

Gabe Brkic

Redshirt Junior kicker Gabe Brkic kicks the ball during the season opener against Tulane on Sept. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (1-0) narrowly defeated Tulane (0-1) 40-35 in its 2021 season opener on Saturday in Norman.

Offensively, quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 30-of-39 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while running back Kennedy Brooks swiftly ran 14 times for 87 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Marvin Mims also showed out, catching five passes for 117 yards.

On defense, outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Clayton Smith both recovered fumbles, as did defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. Fellow defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas wreaked havoc in the backfield as well, producing a forced fumble and a sack. On special teams, kicker Gabe Brkic made four field goals, three of which came from beyond 50 yards out.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

