OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 16 Sooners' 47-32 throttling of No. 14 Oregon in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — No. 16 Oklahoma (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) used an offensive explosion to rout No. 14 Oregon (10-4, 7-3 Pac-12) 47-32 in the Valero Alamo bowl on Wednesday evening.
Under the leadership of interim coach Bob Stoops, the Sooners closed a turbulent 2021 season that included the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley for USC with a momentous win. Next, the Sooners look ahead to what could be a promising 2022 behind the guidance of new head coach Brent Venables.
Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the game:
Tonight we run it back. One last run for the man who brought us back. #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TzvofeIx1b— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 30, 2021
The Sooner Schooner continues to be one of the best team walk-out entrances in college football pic.twitter.com/KuUiSZrzC0— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2021
One. Last. Ride.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/7EJ0sAQU78— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 30, 2021
Bob Stoops’ defense.— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
🎶 Holla at the Stoops! 🎶#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/FbRza9OzrP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 30, 2021
Justin Broiles 🔥🔥🔥— Brian Asamoah II (@BrianAsamoah2) December 30, 2021
Oklahoma is a defensive powerhouse now— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2021
Something else that is cool about tonight…I don’t know that there has ever been a time in OU football history where two former #OKPreps athletes are calling plays for the Off. & Def. @OU_CoachGundy @CoachBOdom— Ty Gower (@CoachGower) December 30, 2021
BIG NUTS BOB— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
Bullfrog 💪🏼— . (@nikkkkbonitto) December 30, 2021
Joe Jon Finley Spitter Cam.— Carson Cunningham (@Carson_OKC) December 30, 2021
Incredible block from @Bwillis_11 set up that TD run and Brooks patiently jogs in— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
That fucking burrito!!!!— Name cannot be blank (@polmplm) December 30, 2021
Kennedy Brooks might go for 200.— Joe Erwin-Buettner (@JoeBuettner) December 30, 2021
I am not a fan of the burrito Brkic kicked.— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
Did somebody do witchcraft to Gabe Brkic? It’s the only explanation.— Crimson & Turnipseed Machine (@CCMachine) December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
Bob Stoops is back on the sideline for Oklahoma 👏 pic.twitter.com/Oh9C7RpB0H— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 30, 2021
All things considered, it’s pretty wild that this is the first-ever Alamo Bowl for Oklahoma.Strong testament to Bob’s legendary run as the Sooners HC. https://t.co/bLuWBS0paC— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2021
Such a dumb rule— . (@nikkkkbonitto) December 30, 2021
Oregon commits a penalty. OU is penalized. Makes sense.— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
That should be a clear path foul and just give him the TD.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
I know it’s the rule, but it’s so dumb that this play was not an Oklahoma touchdown. #AlamoBowl pic.twitter.com/VseP7euVHD— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
Caleb made sure to hit the “first down” signal in front of the cheer squad— J.D. Runnels jr. (@Just_JD38) December 30, 2021
I’m fucking with OU pass defense right now!— Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) December 30, 2021
🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/da2JLPO32E— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Caption this. pic.twitter.com/FgQzRtoLtQ— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 30, 2021
Cash it https://t.co/FfCnZxan9G— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
STOOOOOOPSSSSS!!!— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_t55) December 30, 2021
Drakkkkeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!!— Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) December 30, 2021
What a specimen… just a classic Pacific #SurrenderCobra 🐍 pic.twitter.com/CCnjRME8h1— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2021
Proud dad moment, @CoachBobStoops 🥺 pic.twitter.com/kncTVV6mO7— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 30, 2021
What an awesome moment https://t.co/hMucNvcUZX— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) December 30, 2021
You. Love. To. See. It.@CoachBobStoops x @Drake_stoops pic.twitter.com/8oimqrkbLX— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Bludgeon them with the running game then throw it over their head.Nice formula for success.#Boomer— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 30, 2021
Coach Stoops!!! Y’all damn sho looking Good out there tonight!— Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) December 30, 2021
Caleb Williams is so smooth— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 30, 2021
So, it is possible to commit to the run game and then use play action?— Crimson & Turnipseed Machine (@CCMachine) December 30, 2021
Proud of you @Drake_stoops #DNA 💪🏻 https://t.co/y13OheLpAf— Mike Stoops (@Mike_Stoops41) December 30, 2021
Not that Oregon is world beaters but I've seen this team under perform against worst talent. The offense looks more sure of themselves and the defense is flying around. 😤— Rufus Alexander (@CoachRufus42) December 30, 2021
Boomer Sooner pic.twitter.com/VLXO3ztb5P— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2021
Having fun? @BarstoolDucks pic.twitter.com/rp4yX2ZbPn— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
USC should fire Lincoln solely based on how much Marvin Mims was underutilized— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
The duck is judging whatever tweet is above this on your timeline pic.twitter.com/qimXrg87bC— Alan (@Alan__Cole) December 30, 2021
WARRIOR 🥷🏿 IM LOVING IT 33 @stripling_de— Perrion Winfrey (@pdontplay) December 30, 2021
MARCUS STRIPLING ❌❌❌— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
December 30, 2021
I ain’t gone say what he said 🥸 https://t.co/kWRJS1oIS5— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) December 30, 2021
Meanwhile, in Austin… pic.twitter.com/RHHgkkFOtD— Jeff Clagg (@JeffreyClagg) December 30, 2021
FEED. KENNEDY. BROOKS. MORE— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
My goodness Kennedy Brooks— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_t55) December 30, 2021
Jeremiah Hall just blocked a man into 2022.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 30, 2021
I wonder what the problem was 🤔🤔— Perrion Winfrey (@pdontplay) December 30, 2021
Coach Kelly with the 🤠 assist.@calebkkelly x @kennedyBrooks26 pic.twitter.com/SEEZ62iOfE— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
Imagine if this team had a head coach who gave a shit— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
OU WILL ALWAYS BE GREAT!!!!!— Perrion Winfrey (@pdontplay) December 30, 2021
The 27 point lead for @OU_Football is the second largest halftime lead in #ValeroAlamoBowl history. @oregonfootball holds the record from their 31 point lead against TCU in 2016. That game would end with a TCU victory after four overtimes.— 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 (@valeroalamobowl) December 30, 2021
Them @OU_Football boys out there playing w something to prove!!! Finish the game now. #Boomer #AlamoBowl— Mossis Madu JR (@MossisMadu) December 30, 2021
I been feeling your presence this whole game @JustinbroilesJ GODS SPEED— Perrion Winfrey (@pdontplay) December 30, 2021
Well it looks like someone possibly needs to think about changing their shirt! #AlamoBowl— Gary Patterson (@FBCoachP) December 30, 2021
The Cardiac Sooners blowing a 27-point lead is the only way to end this season.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 30, 2021
🤷🏾♂️ Play with what you have. Gives other players an opportunity to step up. OU missing players as well. https://t.co/X8DMqJnacX— roy williams (@roywilliams31) December 30, 2021
Hope 🔑 is good 🙏— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
Offense clicking on all cylinders 😮💨 love to see it!— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_t55) December 30, 2021
Bob is having some fun. pic.twitter.com/i6E6DTVUcn— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 30, 2021
ALL GAS NO BREAKS NO LET UP I LOVE IT— Perrion Winfrey (@pdontplay) December 30, 2021
A whole lotta OU goin on— Neville Gallimore (@Path2Greatwork) December 30, 2021
Watching Kennedy Brooks run is poetic pic.twitter.com/oVDdpJqK2s— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
Love me some BOB!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OKfbeetnDO— Perrion Winfrey (@pdontplay) December 30, 2021
Venables on the big screen. God I can’t for this man to be at the helm— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 30, 2021
Y’all see Schmidty & get happy we r not the same— J.D. Runnels jr. (@Just_JD38) December 30, 2021
The year is 2021 and Bob Stoops is going for it on 4th down up 44-25 in the fourth. I never want to leave this simulation.— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 30, 2021
Soon.#OUDNA x @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/31fhWaLw6J— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
We all knew an onside kick was going to happen at some point 😂.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 30, 2021
Alamo Bowl is now a 2-score game, Oklahoma is no longer playing defense. 👀— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2021
Not the first time OU has recovered an onside against Oregon.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 30, 2021
Wait why don't the refs simply award the onside kick to Oregon?— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2021
Seen Shmitty on the sidelines…just know he thinking about them winter workouts coming up😭😂— K9 (@KennethMurray) December 30, 2021
🚨GATORADE BATH ALERT🚨 pic.twitter.com/MCNcbMYTFy— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
So happy for these boys, I love these guys and love OU! We’ll be just fine— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_t55) December 30, 2021
Setting up for a wild ceremony here in a moment pic.twitter.com/1OuVCohaA9— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2021
