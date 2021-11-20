You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 13 Sooners' 28-21 win over Iowa State

Jalen Redmond

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond runs to secure the loose ball during the final home game against Iowa State on Nov. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 13 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (6-5, 4-4) 28-21 in Norman on Saturday.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams ended the game 8-of-18 passing for 87 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks had 115 rushing yards on 17 carries. In total, the Sooners tallied 306 yards of offense.

OU's defense allowed 361 total yards to the Cyclones and forced two turnovers.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

