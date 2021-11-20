OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 13 Sooners' 28-21 win over Iowa State

No. 13 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (6-5, 4-4) 28-21 in Norman on Saturday.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams ended the game 8-of-18 passing for 87 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks had 115 rushing yards on 17 carries. In total, the Sooners tallied 306 yards of offense.
OU's defense allowed 361 total yards to the Cyclones and forced two turnovers.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:
Shots already fired from the Sooners @OUBarstool pic.twitter.com/kISUBG0HZQ— Barstool U (@BarstoolU) November 20, 2021
It’ll be interesting to see what kind of “juice” the Sooners have in this one. OU battled the flu this week. They had 20+ guys miss practice on Tuesday/Wednesday. The good news is that all the guys that were sick bounced back and are good to go today.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) November 20, 2021
I need to go back and check if this is just my imagination but this #Sooners defense feels like 3 and out or (AT MINIMUM) 3 first downs.— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 20, 2021
D.J. Graham with great defensive play forcing incompletion. Play under review. (If a completed pass, could be a touchback with ball going to #Sooners?)Iowa State was setting up for a 43-yard FG attempt.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 20, 2021
After LONG review:Catch, fumble and touched #Sooners player.Iowa State gets ball at 1-yard line. Wow.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 20, 2021
As always, ban all replay in all sports.— Jesse Pound (@jesserpound) November 20, 2021
Just saying. pic.twitter.com/c6N7bxLXy5— Ruf / Writers - Stephen A (@OUupdatedSB) November 20, 2021
Didn't see that coming 😅 pic.twitter.com/kZrM2MZgNR— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021
CALEB WILLIAMS. TO. THE. HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/cD3V8eW4I2— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
Caleb Williams is so good at running away from people that nobody has even bothered to teach him ball security.— Max Olson (@max_olson) November 20, 2021
Delarrin Turner-Yell with a big stop on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/XBvc7pWL2L— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
Oh my goodness 🤯😱@pdontplay | @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/qO9ASTalNw— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021
Ouch! Winfrey with the big hit for @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/cZkcq3Dwnw— Bryan Terry (@bterryphoto) November 20, 2021
JESUS H CHRIST, PERRION— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) November 20, 2021
That hit by Winfrey on Brock Purdy is the hardest legal hit I've seen in a long time. #Oklahoma #Sooners— Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) November 20, 2021
Penalties aside, the saltiness of the OU defense right now is pretty impressive. Playing really well since that first drive.— Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) November 20, 2021
Brian Asamoah shuts it down on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/bdQWDHqnJp— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
Gabe Brkic misses 25-yd FG. It's just not going good in Norman.Kennedy Brooks was running really well, really well. But back-back pass calls had #OU stall in red zone.#Sooners 7, ISU 7 - 5:29 left 2nd qtr.— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) November 20, 2021
THAT BURRITO WAS CURSED— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) November 20, 2021
who owns that burrito restaurant asking for a friend— Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) November 20, 2021
RUMBLIN STUMBLIN pic.twitter.com/koOZh8t8ni— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 20, 2021
Key Lawrence forced it. 💥 Jalen Redmond housed it. 🏠#OUDNA x @KeShawn2x x @jalen_redmond pic.twitter.com/LrtVUVZcG3— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
REDMOND THICK SIX— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) November 20, 2021
JRED!!!!!!— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) November 20, 2021
Yeaaaa J Red ‼️‼️ @jalen_redmond slow and steady wins the race 😂— Neville Gallimore (@Path2Greatwork) November 20, 2021
@jalen_redmond movin big fella😂— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) November 20, 2021
Turner-Yell and #SpeedD with a 4th down stop. 😤 pic.twitter.com/tqxZcm3kDB— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
ISU had 2nd 'n 2, 3rd 'n 1, 4th 'n 1 & #Sooners come up with the stops.Pat Fields on 3rd down. DTY on 4th down.#OU 14, ISU 7 - 7:08 left 3rd qtr.— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) November 20, 2021
Williams➡️Williams pic.twitter.com/Z43ipZQHnO— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 20, 2021
Williams’ TD catch gives @OU_Football a 21-7 lead. pic.twitter.com/hkU07jybdK— Bryan Terry (@bterryphoto) November 20, 2021
Delarrin Turner-Yell with the int. #SpeedD pic.twitter.com/MPLHcnBHhI— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
@dtturner11 go crazy!!— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) November 20, 2021
After the OU defense forced an interception, Caleb Williams returns the favor. That's now his fourth INT in the last three games.— Jesse Crittenden (@Jcritt31) November 20, 2021
Tell me this back up QB isn’t also a linebacker…— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 20, 2021
OU on Special Teams today:-1 FG missed-1 fumbled punt (recovered)-1 fumbled kickoff (recovered) -1 fake punt allowed #Sooners— Ryan Chapman (@RadiosRyan) November 20, 2021
This is your fault https://t.co/UzAgUCgIFd— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) November 20, 2021
I hope Caleb just watched what Rattler did #Checkdown #Sooners pic.twitter.com/GeE5zueuEE— Sam Mayes (@AllmericanMayes) November 20, 2021
Kennedy Brooks becomes the 11th #Oklahoma player to rush for at least 3,000 yards in his career. #Sooners— Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) November 20, 2021
The Sooners add on another 💪Eric Gray once again makes it a 2-score game for @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/wk0CqHkvlt— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021
(running the ball works)— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 20, 2021
A pass interference call against Key Lawrence sets the Iowa State up with 1st-and-goal, and they convert with a 2-yard TD to Charlie Kolar.OU leads 28-21, 2:57 to go.— Jesse Crittenden (@Jcritt31) November 20, 2021
Williams with a 5-yard run. #Sooners forced to punt. Defense is now on the clock. Timeout ISU with 2:00 currently left in regulation.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 20, 2021
HOW DO WE LOSE KOLAR— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 20, 2021
Kolar again. #Sooners can’t stop him.— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) November 20, 2021
"Intercepted Pat Fields. And Oklahoma will survive."#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/mGJLEPBMm4— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2021
#Sooners are going to beat Iowa State 28-21, capped off by an game-sealing interception by Pat Fields.Here’s a deeper read for his last home game of his career: https://t.co/7YE4yud0EW— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) November 20, 2021
