OU football: Tulane transfer defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson commits to Sooners

Tulane transfer defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday afternoon.
Officially a Sooner!! Thank you @CoachToddBates @CoachTedRoof @CoachVenables for allowing me to become apart of your family, and what it means to be a champion! #SoonerBoomer pic.twitter.com/k8Z7xOsOYf— 🔱 Jeffery Johnson 🔱 (@Jeffery5621) January 14, 2022
Johnson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 7 after four seasons with the Green Wave, with whom he produced 136 tackles — 14 for loss — eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and one pass deflection. Johnson delivered a career-high 44 tackles last season along with four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Tulane and OU went head-to-head in their 2021 season opener, in which Johnson registered six tackles and one for loss against the Sooners. Before his stops in New Orleans and Norman, the Brookhaven, Mississippi native was a three-star recruit, per the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Adding Johnson provides Oklahoma veteran defensive line depth for 2022. Next season the Sooners will be replacing starting nose guard Perrion Winfrey, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
