OU football: Tulane requiring vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test for attendees of Sept. 4 opener vs Sooners

Amid increased COVID-19 severity in New Orleans, Tulane football is taking heightened precautions ahead of its Sept. 4 season opener against Oklahoma.
Tulane athletics director Troy Dannen told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel on Thursday the Green Wave will require fans 12-and-older to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test from within 72 hours of the game against OU or proof of vaccination to enter Yulman Stadium. Dannen later confirmed the new regulations in a statement released on social media.
Spoke to Tulane AD Troy Dannen. He tells @yahoosports Tulane will be requiring vaccinations or a negative PCR test for everyone 12 and up within 72 hours to attend athletic events. This is in accordance with mayoral order for events of more than 500 people and all indoor events.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2021
We are committed to keeping our community safe.See the full statement from @Tulane_AD 👇 .🔗 - https://t.co/39Uk5pSn9U#RollWave pic.twitter.com/wPnUYpGVC5— Tulane Green Wave (@TulaneAthletics) August 12, 2021
The intensified protocols apply to all Tulane home games this fall in accordance with a recent mayoral order for all indoor events and outdoor events of over 500 people where the total attendance is greater than 50 percent of the venue's capacity.
"We are already relaying these additional protective measures to our peer institutions who will be visiting Tulane this fall," Dannen said in the statement. "There are still many details regarding the implementation of the directive that we are currently working through, including developing logistical plans to effectively and efficiently ensure compliance with that directive. Tulane University will share those details in the coming days."
New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a citywide vaccination mandate Thursday that will take effect Monday. The order requires New Orleans residents and visitors to present proof of vaccination or a negative test at venues including gyms, bars and restaurants, the Saints' Superdome and the Pelicans' Smoothie King Center.
On Wednesday, Louisiana set a COVID-19 hospitalization record for the 10th-straight day with 2,901 inpatients. Meanwhile, New Orleans' COVID-19 inpatient count reached 592 — not quite peak for the city, but as high as it's been since April 2020. New Orleans' annual Jazz and Heritage Festival scheduled for October 8-17 was postponed to April on Tuesday in light of the coronavirus surge.
Kickoff for the Sooners' season-opening clash at Tulane is set for 11 a.m. CT.
