OU football: Transfers Dasan McCullough, Rondell Bothroyd, Reggie Pearson expected to impact defense

Out of high school, Dasan McCullough reached out to then-Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables when he decided to not commit to the Tigers, one of his final choices.
The No. 75-ranked recruit of the 2021 recruiting class told Venables he was committing to Ohio State over the Tigers. McCullough made his only courtesy call regarding his decision to Venables, who he developed a close relationship with.
“He was actually the only coach that I told coming out of high school that I wasn’t coming to his school,” McCullough said in his first media appearance with Oklahoma on Thursday. “So that’s the amount of respect I had for Coach Venables.”
The 6-foot-5, 211-pound linebacker eventually found himself playing his freshman season at Indiana after originally committing to the Buckeyes, recording 48 total tackles and four sacks a season ago. Seeking a new challenge, McCullough entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5.
The first phone call he received was from none other than Venables.
“We picked up right where we left off,” McCullough said.
Venables added: “We were like two sorority girls catching up.”
The son of Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough should instantly contribute in the Sooners’ defense. McCullough will likely play the Cheetah position, a hybrid between an outside linebacker and defensive back that plays an important role in Venables’ scheme.
When asked who he looks up to, McCullough pointed to Isaiah Simmons, a former Cheetah in Venables’ defense at Clemson, who later became a first-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cheetah was played by fifth-year senior DaShaun White last season, a four-year starter who declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 1.
“We’ll use him in some of the same ways and some ways that are different,” Venables said of McCullough. “... He’s long and he’s athletic. His transitional movements are pretty good right now and improving daily. Really a smart, tough (player). Another hungry, humble guy.”
McCullough will be joined by his brother, Daeh, a four-star high school safety who signed with the Sooners but doesn’t arrive until the summer.
The duo has always dreamt of making it to the stage they’ll enter come fall.
“This is something we’ve been dreaming up since we were kids, playing college football together,” McCullough said. “And having the opportunity to play it at Oklahoma, in front of these people, is huge for us. We can’t wait for the opportunity, and we’re not gonna take it for granted at all.”
Bothroyd’s best part of game is ‘dominance’
When Rondell Bothroyd visited Oklahoma as a transfer portal prospect, he wasn’t concerned with taking pictures, trying on uniforms or getting caught up in the flash that sometimes comes with recruiting visits.
Instead, the former Wake Forest defensive lineman treated his visit as a business trip, sitting down with Venables and watching film.
Bothroyd, who spent only a few days in the portal, chose the Sooners over other successful programs like Notre Dame, USC and Auburn.
He saw Clemson’s defenses under Venables first-hand as an All-ACC performer with the Demon Deacons.
“They dominated people,” Bothroyd said of Clemson defenses under Venables. “It felt like you got off the field and next thing you know you’re back on the field. It was cool to see the other side of that when I watched film with them. You just see the dominance, which I think is gonna be the best part of my game when I get here.”
Bothroyd aims to get to nearly 280 pounds by the fall, in hopes to be versatile enough to play on the edge or as an interior lineman.
With 14 sacks across his last two seasons at Wake Forest, Bothroyd will be leaned on from the start as Oklahoma tries to improve its production from a defensive line group that struggled to bring consistent pressure last season.
He’s hoping, eventually, to become a team leader despite being new to OU.
“It’s cool because it’s a whole different group of guys,” Bothroyd said. “So, you get comfortable, and then you get here, and you got to relearn people, which is fun. I feel like I got to take a leadership role. So, you have to learn your teammates, learn how they take criticism, learn how you can push them.”
Pearson’s devastating hit sparks relationship
Oklahoma fans might remember Reggie Pearson from when he delivered a devastating hit against Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel in an overtime contest in the regular season finale.
The blow knocked Gabriel out of the game for a play, before OU missed a go-ahead field goal that ultimately cost it the game in Lubbock.
Ironically, Reggie Pearson’s final game in a Texas Tech uniform featured him…crushing Dillon Gabriel on a trick play to start overtime#Sooners fans now get to see him do this to the *other* team’s quarterbacks from now on pic.twitter.com/veiRXTkgy7— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 22, 2022
Fast forward a few months, and Pearson is now an Oklahoma safety playing his final season of eligibility in Norman.
“Why’d you have to hit me like that?” Pearson recalled Gabriel telling him once he first got to campus.
Ironically, the play resulted in a way to spark a relationship between Pearson and Gabriel.
“Me and (Gabriel) have a good relationship because of that,” Pearson said. “It’s definitely awesome to now be on the flipside. … That was probably the first thing he said to me when I got here.”
A fifth-year senior, Pearson recorded 55 total tackles and two interceptions for the Red Raiders last season. He played two seasons in Lubbock after transferring from Wisconsin, where he spent two years.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound defensive back from Detroit should play a big role in Oklahoma’s secondary alongside juniors Damond Harmon and Billy Bowman, senior Key Lawrence and freshman Peyton Bowen.
So why did Pearson choose OU for this final season? His answer was simple.
“It’s Oklahoma,” Pearson said. “And just being able to play under (Venables) and his mindset is a blessing for me.”
