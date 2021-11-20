OU football: Theo Wease, DaShaun White, Cody Jackson warming up ahead of Sooners vs Iowa State; Drake Stoops out

Editor's note: Sports editor Mason Young contributed to this report.
Junior receiver Theo Wease, senior linebacker DaShaun White and freshman receiver Cody Jackson were seen warming up ahead of Oklahoma's matchup with Iowa State on Saturday.
Redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops, who has 185 yards and a touchdown this season, was seen in street clothes pregame, along with freshman defensive backs Latrell McCutchin and Damond Harmon. Sophomore receiver Brian Darby, who has 91 yards and a touchdown this season, was not seen pregame.
Wease has yet to play this season after suffering a lower-body injury prior during fall camp. Jackson, a four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings, hasn't played since Sept. 18 against Nebraska. He has five catches for 45 yards this season.
Wease was OU's co-leader in receptions last season, tied at 37 with sophomore receiver Marvin Mims. The former five-star recruit has 45 receptions for 666 yards and six touchdowns in his career.
The No. 13 Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) kick off against Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) at 11 a.m. on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.