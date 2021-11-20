You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Theo Wease, DaShaun White, Cody Jackson warming up ahead of Sooners vs Iowa State; Drake Stoops out

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Theo Wease

Sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease attempts to catch the ball during the game against Baylor on Dec. 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Editor's note: Sports editor Mason Young contributed to this report.

Junior receiver Theo Wease, senior linebacker DaShaun White and freshman receiver Cody Jackson were seen warming up ahead of Oklahoma's matchup with Iowa State on Saturday.

Redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops, who has 185 yards and a touchdown this season, was seen in street clothes pregame, along with freshman defensive backs Latrell McCutchin and Damond Harmon. Sophomore receiver Brian Darby, who has 91 yards and a touchdown this season, was not seen pregame.

Wease has yet to play this season after suffering a lower-body injury prior during fall camp. Jackson, a four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings, hasn't played since Sept. 18 against Nebraska. He has five catches for 45 yards this season.

Wease was OU's co-leader in receptions last season, tied at 37 with sophomore receiver Marvin Mims. The former five-star recruit has 45 receptions for 666 yards and six touchdowns in his career. 

The No. 13 Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) kick off against Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) at 11 a.m. on FOX.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments