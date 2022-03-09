OU football: The best of what Sooners' Pro Day participants said after workouts

Twelve former Sooners exhibited their talents to NFL scouts during Oklahoma’s 2022 Pro Day on Wednesday.
Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, LaRon Stokes, Brian Asamoah, Mike Woods, Jeremiah Hall and Marquis Hayes spoke to reporters following the workouts in front of scouts. Kennedy Brooks, Tyrese Robinson, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Gabe Brkic also attended Pro Day but weren't available to media after workouts.
Here are the best quotes from each player after the event:
Isaiah Thomas, defensive line
On his performance
“I think today was good for me. I only did the bench and the drills but that was just due to me being at the combine. Overall today being out there to compete and perform with the D line, with Nik Bonitto and LaRon Stokes, it was good to be out there and bench press. That was fun so I definitely got to maximize my pro day.”
On Pro Day being close to the NFL Combine
“It was weird, talking to the guys and stuff about trying to get the date pushed back, at least just to try and get our legs under us. Those drills, they seem kind of one rep or two reps and these guys should be fresh. It takes a lot out of you because you go full speed every time at the combine and you definitely feel more sluggish after so it definitely felt kind of weird four, three days ago just at the combine in Indy. But I definitely still think I got the most out today with what I did.”
On offseason process
“This process has definitely been a dream come true. I'd rather be in this position right now than any other position because my career here at OU didn’t start off the best and these last two years it has been everything I dreamed of. Being able to be invited to the Senior Bowl, invited to the combine and Pro Day, and being able to train out there in California to maximize my skill set is definitely a blessing. Definitely not complaining about any of the steps that I've been taking.”
Perrion Winfrey, defensive line
On most important showing at combine
“Honestly, everybody thought that I was gonna run a five flat, 5.1, so showing them that I was able to run for a 4.8 while also pulling my hamstring. That was probably big for me but not only that, I would say going to the Senior Bowl and just dominating all of my competition and just showing them the player I could be and would be.”
On potentially holding his own pro day
“My agent and my manager are going to be the ones doing all that stuff. But I'll probably have my own pro day if teams see that I need to do that. But I don't really know how that process is going to go so far, I still need to get an MRI.”
On interviews with NFL teams since combine
“I've had a lot of team visits scheduled but that's something that has to stay on the radar but I guess we can say I have a lot of teams that scheduled visits for me to come see them”
Brian Asamoah, linebacker
On quick turnaround from combine to pro day
“You worked, I'll say eight weeks for this entire process and it being a quick turnaround kind of helped us, we're still fresh and it was fun to get out there and do what we've been training for this entire time. It was a smooth transition.
“It’s a sign of release because it’s done with at this point. Now we’re just continuing to train, get our bodies in shape. There’s training from a technique standpoint, taking some tools on fixing the 40. But now we’re going to work on conditioning and really getting our bodies stronger.”
On the stress of performing well
“Going to the Senior Bowl gave me an opportunity to just work on my football skills, so that helped me within that process. And understanding that I needed to sharpen some things up and I did that at practice. So coming here at Pro Day and also at the combine, you had that in the back of your head.
"You still had position work and coming here, it was pretty easy to just continue to do this entire, what say 16 years of our life is playing football. So the drill work was smooth and getting into that 40 and other stuff like the bench was also a smooth process.”
Jeremiah Hall, tight end/H-back
On his pro day performance
“Great overall. I was looking to improve on all my numbers, specifically the 40, the vertical, the shuttle and L-drill. So, did a little bit better on those. My strong suit was the routes and drills so, the football stuff, that's why I'm here. That's what I do on a day to day.
"So after all the track stuff was over with, I felt relieved because I got to do what I came here to do, what I do best. So overall, I felt like it’s a great day, and it's in God's hands now, so I can stand up here and smile and say I gave it my all."
On physicals during combine
“I will say, nobody tells you how long those days are in the hospital. I was not expecting that man. I think I was in the hospital for about eight hours. 11 to 7, my x-rays and MRIs. to answer your question, it doesn’t matter what position you’re at. You could say you got a sprained ankle six years ago, you’re getting an MRI.
"If you’ve got a bruised labrum or something, you’re getting an MRI. And so they’re gonna do their due diligence. They’re gonna make sure that whoever they’re giving millions of dollars to is worth giving those millions of dollars, and it is what it is. There’s not many professions where you get this opportunity, so I respect that this is something that you gotta do. Not necessarily something I liked, but I did it."
On NFL interviews
“I got a lot of experience doing interviews between my podcast, and here talking to you guys. It's just something else that I felt confident going into. I feel like I speak fairly well. And I have confidence in myself that even if they want to throw me off on a question, I feel like I'm witty enough to answer in an appropriate way.
"And I think I did a good job on that. I felt like that was my strong suit there. … They’ll try and throw you some lobs and you'll see if you’ll take the bait to see if you'll talk down on your teammates. They’ll ask you about football plays, so let’s say you drop a play, they'll say what if this happens, what if that happens. That doesn't normally happen, they just want to see how you respond. So, I think I did a good job of that."
Mike Woods, receiver
On the pressures of combine and pro day
“I mean, I'm never really nervous. But I mean there is a little bit of pressure at the combine. But you either can choose to attack that pressure or let the pressure attack you. And so I just took the mindset like I felt doubted by many people. So I went in there with a big chip on my shoulder. And I just felt like I was there to prove something, and I feel like I did that, so I feel like I attacked the pressure, so the pressure wasn’t too much.”
On what his one year at OU did for him
“It was good for me to get into a winning culture. I lost a lot of games in my early career, so getting back into a winning culture and being around people that are used to winning, I feel like that kind of changed, like it just changes how you work a little bit. You're not working to be competitive; you're working because you know you're gonna win and how much are you gonna win by? So I feel like that was good for my mindset going on to the next level.”
On his NFL aspirations
“I mean, I feel like you really shouldn't be playing, especially at this level, if you're not really trying to get to the top. So yeah, that's been my dream ever since I started playing football. Seven years old is when I started playing tackle. So that was definitely one of my dreams. I also had a basketball dream, too, but obviously I chose the football route.”
LaRon Stokes, defensive line
On his performance
“Definitely (set personal records) in some things, so excited to do that. Definitely was my plan going into it and just to be able to put my best foot in front of these scouts because I wasn’t at the combine like everyone else. This was my one chance to go and I didn’t want to miss it. … I mean, I think I did. I definitely feel like I could’ve done better in some aspects of the pro day. But overall, I think I had an impressive showing.”
On journey at OU
“I mean, coming in here and winning (2019 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year) was a big deal. And then, just some injuries derailed some things, but just keeping my head on straight was the most important thing, like not getting outside myself, or not always looking at the bad side of things. Just looking at, “OK, regardless of what’s going on, I will try my hardest every time.’”
“At the end of the day, it’s like, ‘OK, I’ve been doing this stuff pretty much my whole life. And been training for these things specifically for the past two, three months. Once you do that, go out there and get the first two or three things done, it’s just another workout.”
On what he adds to an NFL team
“The one thing that I want them to take away (is that I’ve) definitely improved my explosiveness over these past couple months. I work hard regardless of what happens, staying in shape. I just want them to see the best version of me. And I think they got it.”
Nik Bonitto, defensive line/outside linebacker
On preparing for draft
“It was really hard for me just because I had to gain like 10-15 pounds just as the season ended. It was kind of hard, I was kind of skeptical because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to still run fast with added weight. Just making sure that I was having a good time when I went out three and ran my (40-yard dash) and a bunch of other stuff was just real key for me.”
On helping family
“The work that I was putting in was for the combine and for the pro day. That was one thing in the back of my mind. My mom, my brother, I know I got to help them out, I gotta pave way for my brother, I don’t want my mom to ever have to work again. That went into my mindset every day going into training and making sure I needed the numbers to hit to help with that goal.”
On his time at OU
“Just being at OU, I feel like I’ve learned more life lessons than anything. Just from like the beginning of my redshirt freshman year until now. I feel like I’ve learned lessons every single year and I’ve grown from those lessons.”
