OU football: The best of Sooners' Todd Bates, Jay Valai, Miguel Chavis, Brandon Hall, other assistants in 1st media appearances of 2022

Oklahoma’s assistant coaches met with reporters for the first time in 2022 on Thursday.
Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, co-defensive coordinators Todd Bates and Jay Valai, and safeties coach Brandon Hall talked to the media for the first time since being hired, also. Each emanated energy as they rotated through a nearly two hour press conference inside the Barry Switzer Center.
Here’s the best of what they said, along with highlights from returning offensive assistants Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, Joe Jon Finley and DeMarco Murray:
Todd Bates
Todd Bates said he never lost a freestyle battle during his playing career at Alabama. Perhaps an unfair advantage, Bates possessed previous experience as he discovered his talent with words in his high school locker room in Heflin, Alabama.
His artistry later developed into poetry when he started writing to his girlfriend in college. Now married, his poetry is used for progressing new relationships, as a tool for recruiting players.
Bates, a team captain with the Crimson Tide in 2004 before a brief stint in the NFL, even remembered losing to Oklahoma in Norman in 2002, when OU head coach Brent Venables was then co-defensive coordinator, the position Bates now holds.
The 38-year-old defensive tackles coach and run-game coordinator said leaving Clemson, where he assisted Venables’ defense and worked alongside Chavis, was a hard decision, but one he was eventually sold on.
“Coach Venables, he really sold me on every day I got to work with him at Clemson,” Bates said. “Just seeing him get the best, squeeze a dollar out of a dime.”
Bates mentioned OU’s pending move to the Southeastern Conference, although enticing, didn’t necessarily play a role in his decision. Yet, the future realignment is one that caught his eye.
“I think it didn’t have a big pull or draw for me,'' Bates said. “But it added icing to the cake.”
Bill Bedenbaugh
Soon after former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley left Norman to become the next coach at Southern California, On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Bedenbaugh, the Sooners’ o-line coach since 2013, would be following his former employer.
Losing the coach who developed the 2018 Joe Moore Award winning offensive line as the nation’s best seemed another big blow for OU, which also lost assistant coaches Alex Grinch, Dennis Simmons, Roy Manning, Brian Odom and Bennie Wylie to the Trojans.
However, after an eerie silence with no Bedenbaugh sightings in Los Angeles, he surprisingly appeared at Venables’ introduction ceremony on Dec. 6. Then, on Dec. 10, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported Bedenbaugh decided to stay at OU and the university confirmed through a press release almost simultaneously.
“I'm glad it's over with, obviously,” Bedenbaugh said. “It was something I never thought I'd be dealing with, and I never have. …I was fortunate enough to have the time to wait around and, (I’ve) got a pretty good relationship with our administration. And I let it be known that I wanted to stay if I could, and there's no guarantees, but at some point I had to make a decision if I didn't know what was gonna happen.
“And it worked out for the best. … Hell, I'm gonna live in Oklahoma when I retire. …I didn't play here, but this is my home now.”
Miguel Chavis
Miguel Chavis didn’t know much about OU before arriving in Norman, other than the Sooners’ Jordan Brand apparel was “dope.” But the opportunity for the former Clemson analyst to be a position coach for the first time was impossible to reject.
After playing defensive tackle for Clemson from 2007-10, Chavis was in the NFL long enough to have “a cup of coffee,” before becoming a youth pastor for three years. From there, he spent the last five seasons in what he called “The Brent Venables School of Defense” at Clemson, where he also worked closely with Bates.
Chavis turned down several other coaching opportunities to wait for the right one, under the advice of Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. He characterized Venables offering him a job at OU as “humbling and affirming,” and said he “felt like he was cheating in life” when he threw on his Sooners gear and hit the road recruiting during his first days on staff.
“The transition has been great,” Chavis said. “We love Norman. I have a wife of 10 years on June 29 and we have four kids six and under, so please pray for us. But man, we've been really pleasantly surprised.
“The only thing I knew about Oklahoma was that they won a lot of games and everything Coach V said about them. And so we came out here just with excitement ready to get going, but it's been great so far.”
Cale Gundy
While learning a completely new offense under Lebby, Gundy thinks he “might have a better chance of learning Portuguese” than all the terminology, but the install and the changes he’s witnessing in a Venables-led program are exciting nonetheless.
“You guys know I've been here a very long time,” said Gundy, the Big 12’s longest-tenured coach at 23 years. “I've never been as excited about OU football and what we're about, and what we're doing, and what we're doing with the relationships with our players, and the direction that we're going into."
Gundy’s newfound friendship with Thad Turnipseed has added to his enjoyment of the change within the program. OU’s new executive director for football administration followed Venables from Clemson, where he’d been since 2013 as director of recruiting and external affairs. Chavis described Turnipseed as “a boss, a dude,” later reemphasizing “DUDE in all caps,” and he seems by all accounts the point man for anything Venables wants.
“Thad is somebody that wants to get things done,” Gundy said. “He’s said it before, you don't want to go to into a game and you're down 10 to nothing because you didn't have the resources or the opportunities to put your players in the best position. I've become very close with him.
“The first week that I met him, he's walking through offices, (saying) ‘we can knock these walls down, we can knock this wall down, we can add two more cubicles here, we can do this, we can do that.’ And he was exactly like what Brent said was going to take place. And at the end of the day, it's all about wanting to be the best program in the country. I mean, that's it. So why not be the very best.”
Joe Jon Finley
Although he’s embarking on his second year as an OU assistant coach with tight ends, Finley, who took the job during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, participated in his first in-person press conference on Thursday.
“First of all, it’s the first time I’ve stood up in front of a group of people,” Finley said as he started his turn. “I feel like LeBron James right now.”
The Sooners’ new staff, consisting of five other Oklahoma alums or coaches on their second stint with the program, brings a sense of familiarity to Finley. Although, none of his coworkers are as familiar as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who hosted him as a recruit, and even knew Finley from before their playing careers due to their fathers’ extensive Texas high school coaching backgrounds.
“I love just the meetings every day,” Finley said. “It’s just a lot more fun, a lot more relaxing for me because that’s my best friend back there.”
For Finley, the addition of Lebby brings changes to his own position room. Although H-backs has disappeared from his coaching title, Finley said versatility is important for tight ends in modernized football.
“We call them tight ends, H-backs, but these days, they’re the same position,” Finley said. “Even in the NFL, you see all those guys they do everything. … they line up in the wing, they line up in line, they split out, they’re the single receiver, they’re in the backfield. If you can’t do all that — that position is kind of disappearing where it’s just a true inline tight end.”
Brandon Hall
Hall never thought returning to his alma mater would become reality.
The 46-year-old assistant, fresh off a one-game stint as Troy’s interim head coach in its regular season finale, spent the last 10 years at southern-region schools. Whether it was Auburn or Arkansas State, or Troy or Jacksonville State, Oklahoma seemed in the rearview.
However, even before Venables accepted the head job, he reached out to Hall about the safeties coach position. Hall hoped it eventually worked out, and it did, as he returned to the school he earned two degrees from. The Newcastle native was a student assistant at OU from 1998-2000 and a defensive quality control assistant from 2004-05.
“Fortunately for me, it worked out,” said Hall, ahead of spending his third session as a Sooners assistant. “This place is different. All these guys, probably with the exception of Coach Gundy, who I once used to watch play in this stadium, this is my home. I was raised here. I was raised a Sooner fan.”
Despite being born and raised in Oklahoma, that wasn’t Hall’s sole reason for returning. When Hall took the job, he initially didn’t know what his title or compensation would be. He even knew, after a conversation with his wife, his extensive coaching resume was good enough that the new position had to be a perfect fit.
That perfect fit just happened to be reuniting with Venables.
“I’m not here because it’s Oklahoma, I promise you,” Hall said. “I spent some time here and I can sit and tell stories about how awesome it has been to me. But I came back because the one thing Brent has done for me in my life is he has set the bar very high. The standard is so high and he does not deviate from that standard. …At the end of the day, I came here because I’m gonna be uncomfortable and I’m gonna be better for it.”
DeMarco Murray
With the departure of leading rusher Kennedy Brooks to the NFL, Murray needs senior Eric Gray and redshirt junior Marcus Major to step up within his group. Murray praised them for how they’ve handled learning Lebby’s offense and their progress becomes ever more important when spring practice begins on March 22.
A threat when he ran outside but inconsistent when cutting between the tackles, Gray rushed for 412 yards and two touchdowns last season after transferring from Tennessee. Murray reemphasized Gray’s ability to play in the slot, catch passes and return kicks, and the expectations for him next season are high.
“He was definitely our most explosive player on offense last year, and I don't see why that's gonna change with his work ethic,” Murray said. “And obviously, we’ve got a lot of great players on offense, but Eric can do so many different things.”
Major, on the other hand, was ruled academically ineligible by the NCAA on Oct. 8 and played in only six games last season, rushing for just 83 yards on 15 carries. Despite his struggles and lack of opportunity with Brooks and Gray on hand, Murray sees potential for Major to become a key weapon come fall.
“He's probably one of the kids I probably root for more than anyone, just because of the kind of kid that he is and just knowing what type of player he can be and what type of player he should be,” Murray said. “But he's had a really good offseason. I just continue to try to push him and really just make sure that he's always giving his full effort and maximizing his opportunities, and he's done that thus far.”
Jay Valai
Valai was the only assistant hired that was never coached by Venables or previously worked for him. The duo met on a recruiting visit in Miami, where an offseason conversation about football turned into a job down the line. Valai and Venables stayed in touch, and Valai noted he was taken under Venables’ wing.
The relationship became strong enough that Venables was able to poach Valai from Alabama after just one season, where he worked under “the goat,” Nick Saban. After Oklahoma’s loss to Oklahoma State, when Riley said he wasn’t going to coach at LSU, Valai even guessed the Sooners would reach out to Venables.
“With Coach V, it’s always been real like that,” Valai said of their relationship. “And it’s a blessing. And when I knew this opportunity came up — I told my wife if it ever came up like that too — it was going to be a decision, more than likely going to happen.”
Venables’ “passion” and “authenticity” intrigues Valai. A self-described “geek” when it comes to football, Valai turned a conversation about football and ideologies into his current position with the Sooners.
The pass defense, cornerbacks and nickelbacks coach was a two-time All-Big Ten selection during his career at Wisconsin from 2006-09. He also coached at Georgia, Kansas City of the NFL, Rutgers and Texas, where he was on the opposite sideline of OU’s four-overtime win in 2020.
“When he hit me up, instantaneously, told my wife,” Valai said. “... Working with this guy who’s poured into me and I believe in and who I’ll run through a wall for was something I had to really think and pray about. And it all came together.”
