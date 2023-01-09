OU football: Texas State defensive line transfer Davon Sears commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears on Monday. He has two years of eligibility left.
Okla-home-a❤️🤍 #committed #sooners @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/NuzvFh2mPE— Davon Sears Jr. (@sears_davon) January 9, 2023
Sears recorded 15 total tackles, a sack and two pass deflections as a redshirt sophomore in 2022, his lone season at the Division I level.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defender transferred to Texas State from the junior college ranks ahead of last season. He was the No. 55-ranked junior college prospect and No. 11 defensive lineman, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
According to his Twitter, Sears hose the Sooners over Tennessee and Penn State. He also held offers from Arkansas, Houston, USC and Miami (Florida). He took an official visit to Norman on Jan. 4.
Sears is OU's eighth transfer portal commitment this offseason. He joins Trace Ford, Rondell Bothroyd and Jacob Lacey as defensive lineman commitments.
