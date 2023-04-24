OU football lands Texas receiver Brenen Thompson via transfer portal

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Texas receiver Brenen Thompson on Monday. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
BREAKING: Former Texas WR Brenen Thompson tells me he has Committed to Oklahoma!The 5’10 168 WR will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. One of the fastest players in the country“It’s home, it feels like me. I’m able to live and play ball how I want to.”… pic.twitter.com/GQyhy7zmhs— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 24, 2023
Thompson caught one pass for 32 yards as a freshman last season. The Spearman, Texas, native was offered out of high school by the Sooners and Texas Tech, where current OU receivers coach Emmett Jones worked in 2022.
Thompson was the No. 131 overall recruit and No. 20-ranked receiver of the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He initially chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Oregon.
The 5-foot-10, 163-pound speedster will help aid an OU receivers room that lost downfield threat Marvin Mims to the NFL draft, and Theo Wease, who transferred to Missouri after the 2022-23 season.
Thompson was a member of the Texas track and field team before he entered the portal on April 15. He won 3A Texas state championships in 100-meter and 200-meter sprints in high school.
