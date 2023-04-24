 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football lands Texas receiver Brenen Thompson via transfer portal

OU 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Texas receiver Brenen Thompson on Monday. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining. 

Thompson caught one pass for 32 yards as a freshman last season. The Spearman, Texas, native was offered out of high school by the Sooners and Texas Tech, where current OU receivers coach Emmett Jones worked in 2022.

Thompson was the No. 131 overall recruit and No. 20-ranked receiver of the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He initially chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Oregon.

The 5-foot-10, 163-pound speedster will help aid an OU receivers room that lost downfield threat Marvin Mims to the NFL draft, and Theo Wease, who transferred to Missouri after the 2022-23 season.

Thompson was a member of the Texas track and field team before he entered the portal on April 15. He won 3A Texas state championships in 100-meter and 200-meter sprints in high school.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments